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Music

My Complex: Future Talks Auto-Tune, Dumbing Down Music, and Why He's Not a Romantic

The Atlanta rapper, whose album Future Hendrix drops this year, opens up about beautiful women, outer space, and his work ethic.

Lauren Nostro4924 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Junot Díaz Talks Dying Art, the Line Between Fact and Fiction, and What Scares Him Most

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of This Is How You Lose Her speaks his mind.

Ross Scarano4961 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Dax Shepard Talks "Hit And Run," His Troubled Past, & Being Honest With Comedy

In this exclusive My Complex interview, the Parenthood star discusses talks car jumps, Punk'd pride, and past demons.

MattBarone5080 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "True Blood" Star Ryan Kwanten Talks Career Regrets, Jason Stackhouse Pigeonholing, And Were-Panthers

With HBO's addictive horror drama returning this Sunday, the Australian scene-stealer gets candid.

Laurnado5155 days ago
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Pop Culture

My Complex: H. Jon Benjamin Talks "Archer", Becoming A Rabbi, And Messed Up Comedians

The star voice actor on "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers" finally gives us face...on his new Comedy Central show "Jon Benjamin Has A Van."

Justin Monroe5513 days ago
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Music

Jackie Chain's "My Complex" Interview & Video

Huntsville, Alabama&#39;s half-white, half-Korean rapping savant talks girls, drugs, and judging a book by its cover.

Complex5759 days ago
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Pop Culture

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson: The "My Complex" Interview

The star of The A-Team movie talks male UFC groupies and why he hates being called "Mr. T."

Complex5882 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zombieland's Jesse Eisenberg: "My Complex" Interview + Video

Watch a behind the scenes video and read our magazine interview with this awesome actor.

Complex6133 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Uncut "My Complex" Interview: Michael Showalter & Michael Ian Black

The stars of the dysfunctional sketch comedy show take a moment to break down their greatest contradictions.

Complex6171 days ago

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