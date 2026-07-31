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Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Raised by Women" - An Exclusive Look With James Whitner
Life

Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Raised by Women" - An Exclusive Look With James Whitner

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Raised by Women" is set to release on March 30 and Full Size Run show co-host Matt Welty spoke to the store's founder, James Whitner, about the sneaker, its inspiration, meeting Michael Jordan and Barack Obama, and more.

Complex1940 days ago
The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2021
Pop Culture

The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2021

2021 has turned into an interesting year for movie releases. From ‘Black Widow’ &amp; ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy', these are the best anticipated movies of the year.

Complex1977 days ago
Recent Sneaker and Watch Pickups & #LIFEATCOMPLEX Update
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Recent Sneaker and Watch Pickups & #LIFEATCOMPLEX Update

On this episode Tony Mui let's us in on what he has been producing behind the scenes, from SoleCollector's Air Max Power Ranking video to Complex Twitch Livestream with Joe La Puma and more! Make sure you subscribe to both channels! We also get an in depth look at 3 new G-Shock watches part of the Skeleton Collection.

Complex1990 days ago
Dana White Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov & Daniel Cormier To Play 1v1 Basketball For $10,000 | #LIFEATCO
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Dana White Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov & Daniel Cormier To Play 1v1 Basketball For $10,000 | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode Tony Mui sits down with UFC President Dana White to discuss the upcoming UFC 258 PPV event between current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, versus Number 1 Contender, Gilbert Burns! Both fighters are on an impressive win streak and one will come to a halt this Saturday, February 13th!

Complex1996 days ago
2020 #LIFEATCOMPLEX Year End Recap
Life

2020 #LIFEATCOMPLEX Year End Recap

On this year end episode Tony Mui recaps some of Complex's highlights from 2020! This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, but we managed to maneuver and adapt to these unforeseen circumstances! From creating new remote shows to getting unicorn guests appearances...

Complex2047 days ago
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UFC Kevin Holland Is Building His Sneaker Collection At A Rapid Pace! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

UFC Kevin Holland Is Building His Sneaker Collection At A Rapid Pace! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode Tony Mui sits down with UFC Middleweight fighter, Kevin "Trailblazer" Holland, to talk about his growing love for sneakers! From Reeboks to Nike SB Dunks, Kevin has gotten on a spending spree since the beginning of quarantine and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon!

Complex2101 days ago
Turning Hyped SB Dunks Into Community Givebacks! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
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Turning Hyped SB Dunks Into Community Givebacks! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode Tony Mui sits down with Founder of Underground Skate Shop, Mark Matthews, to talk about the incredible community giveback opportunities that have come about through the hyped Nike SB Dunk releases!

Complex2151 days ago
Full Details On #HotOnes Truth Or Dab Game | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Full Details On #HotOnes Truth Or Dab Game | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Tony Mui sits down with Casey Karls from Wilder games to talk about the newest FirstWeFeast card game, Truth or Dab. Casey breaks down all the details on where to get the game, how to play the game, the rules of the game, anything and everything you need to know about the game, this...

Complex2160 days ago
Dana White Talks UFC Rankings And Contender Series Season 4 #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Dana White Talks UFC Rankings And Contender Series Season 4 #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX UFC President Dana White sits down with Tony Mui to talk about Season 4 of Dana White's Contender Series, which is returning August 4th on ESPN+ 8PM EST.

Complex2187 days ago
Nike Zoom Freak 2 All The Details! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Nike Zoom Freak 2 - All The Details! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode we get a first hand look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's second signature shoe with Nike, The Zoom Freak 2's. Tony sits down with Nike designer, Ross Klein, to get all the details about the newest performance basketball sneaker! From easter eggs to all the tech aspects, this episode has it all!

Complex2206 days ago
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Rui Hachimura talks Michael Jordan "The Last Dance" Docu series & His PE Sneakers! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Rui Hachimura talks Michael Jordan "The Last Dance" Docu-series & His PE Sneakers! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode NBA rookie of the Washington Wizards and Jordan Brand's next generation of athletes, Rui Hachimura, checks in with Tony. They talk about the 10 part Michael Jordan docu-series "The Last Dance" and also chop it about Rui's Air Jordan XXXIV PE sneakers!

Complex2274 days ago
NikeStories vs Nick Engvall In A Sneaker Battle From Home! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

NikeStories vs Nick Engvall In A Sneaker Battle From Home! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of Sneaker Battle From Home, we put two OG's in the sneaker space against one another. In one corner we have Drew Hammell, also known as NikeStories, and in the other corner we have founder of "Sneaker History" and veteran writer in the sneaker blog space, Nick Engvall.

Complex2299 days ago
Qias Omar vs HesKicks In A Sneaker Battle From Home! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
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Qias Omar vs HesKicks In A Sneaker Battle From Home! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode of Sneaker Battle From Home, we pit two "Shoetubers" against one another. They both started their respective channels back in 2012, Heskicks vs Qias Omar, is a battle of old school collecting versus new school hype! The two put on a display of versatility for the public in an incredible 5 round battle!

Complex2306 days ago
Detroit Pistons Langston Galloway vs Nike SB Collector in a Sneaker Battle From Home!
Life

Detroit Pistons Langston Galloway vs Nike SB Collector in a Sneaker Battle From Home!

On this episode we have NBA player and sneaker collector, Langston Galloway, from the Detroit Pistons going up against Complex's "Best Kept Secret" Kevin Luyster in an epic Sneaker Battle From Home!

Complex2313 days ago
Checking In With The Squad! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
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Checking In With The Squad! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

On this episode Tony checks in with his Complex colleagues from home. Khal & Frazier gives us a break down of what they have planned for the viewers. They are currently working on a watchless for us all, so we can be entertained from our own living quarters.

Complex2318 days ago
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Sneaker Battle From Home Brendan vs Justin | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Sneaker Battle From Home - Brendan vs Justin | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

Today we bring you a different episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX, which has somehow remixed into #COMPLEXATHOME. We're putting two Complex employees against each other in a Sneaker Battle coming to you from their respective homes.

Complex2320 days ago
Supreme & Sneaker Resell Market In A Recession | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Supreme & Sneaker Resell Market In A Recession | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

The world is currently implementing social distancing and on this episode we're bringing you content straight from our own makeshift studio. Tony connects with streetwear and sneaker reseller Andre aka SoleStreetSneakerCo and discuss the current state of the resell market.

Complex2325 days ago
Working From Home... This Should Be Interesting! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Working From Home... This Should Be Interesting! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

In this episode Tony stops by the Complex Office to pick up equipment for the long haul we have ahead of us. Due to this current pandemic, the New York Complex office is shutting down temporarily to prevent the spread of this virus.

Complex2327 days ago

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