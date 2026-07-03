Latest Stories
Hikers Tripping on Mushrooms Mistakenly Think Their Friend Died in Adirondack Mountains
The hikers were transported to a hospital.
German Neo-Nazi Falls to Death While Hiking Hitler’s Favorite Mountain
Münzhuber was a senior member of the neo-Nazi group, The Third Way.
Man Clinging to Rock Face After Falling Off Cliff Gets Rescued by Helicopter, Video Shows
The man fell down 50 feet from a cliff and hung on to a gravel rock face until help arrived.
Nepal to Make Everest Climbers Bring Their Feces Back Down Mountain
The country has implemented new waste regulations for climbers who want to take on the 29,032-foot mountain.
Fake Google Maps Trail Gets Hiker Stranded On Cliff
Google Maps had reportedly mapped out a path where there was no visible trail.
Video Shows Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupt, Sending Mixture of Lava and Gas for Miles
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted Saturday, sending an avalanche of searing gas clouds and mixture of rock and lava onto the surrounding villages.
Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore
The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.
U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone
A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.
Hiker Captures Dramatic Footage of Encounter With Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan: 'Happy to Be Alive'
A hiker named Harry Shimmin shared video of his near-death experience with an ice avalanche during a guided tour in Kyrgyzstan with nine others.
Italian Rescuers Locate Seven Bodies at Helicopter Crash Site
The bodies were found after a mountain runner said he saw what looked to be part of a helicopter while on Italy's Mount Cusna on Saturday morning.
Colorado Will Experience 50 Percent Reduction in Snow by 2080, Study Finds
In a new study published in the journal 'Earth and Space Science,' researchers found that Colorado will soon experience a significant reduction in snow.
Montana Man's Body Discovered After a Fatal 'Encounter With a Grizzly'
The body of 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was found after a search and rescue team took to the Absaroka Mountains, where the Livingston man had gone missing.
KAWS Announces Upcoming North Face Collab, Teases Mountain Jackets
KAWS—also known as Brian Donnelly—is teasing a collaboration with the outdoor clothing company, sharing the first images of their products on IG.
Backcountry Skier Dies After Being Buried in Colorado Avalanche on Christmas Eve
A backcountry skier in Colorado was pronounced dead after being buried alive by an avalanche, marking the latest ski-related death in the area.
Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Didn't Respond to Rescuers' Calls Because It Was Unknown Number
A person who got lost for 24 hours while on a hike in Colorado ignored calls from rescuers trying to locate them because they didn’t recognize the phone number.
Wild Elk That Roamed Colorado for 2 Years With Tire Around Its Neck Finally Freed
A wild elk that roamed Colorado with a tire around its neck for at least the past two years has finally been freed from it, according to wildlife officials.
California Mom Punches Mountain Lion With Bare Hands to Save 5-Year-Old Son
A California mother has made headlines after she repeatedly punched a mountain lion with bare hands after the animal attacked and dragged her 5-year-old son.
Woman Dies After Falling 200 Feet Off Wyoming Mountain
Calli Aust, 28, was hiking with her husband Tuesday to see the sunrise at Steamboat Point in Wyoming, before falling to her death off the popular peak.