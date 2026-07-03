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Latest Stories

mountain
Life

German Neo-Nazi Falls to Death While Hiking Hitler’s Favorite Mountain

Münzhuber was a senior member of the neo-Nazi group, The Third Way.

tara mahadevan642 days ago
Person surfing a large wave
Life

Man Clinging to Rock Face After Falling Off Cliff Gets Rescued by Helicopter, Video Shows

The man fell down 50 feet from a cliff and hung on to a gravel rock face until help arrived.

Mark Elibert837 days ago
Life

Nepal to Make Everest Climbers Bring Their Feces Back Down Mountain

The country has implemented new waste regulations for climbers who want to take on the 29,032-foot mountain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams844 days ago
Life

Fake Google Maps Trail Gets Hiker Stranded On Cliff

Google Maps had reportedly mapped out a path where there was no visible trail.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago
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Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday,
Life

Video Shows Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupt, Sending Mixture of Lava and Gas for Miles

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted Saturday, sending an avalanche of searing gas clouds and mixture of rock and lava onto the surrounding villages.

Brad Callas1224 days ago
Toblerone is changing, guys
Life

Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore

The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.

Starr Savoy1230 days ago
Mount Vesuvius
Life

U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone

A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.

Brad Callas1467 days ago
hiker shares video of scary avalanche coming his way
Life

Hiker Captures Dramatic Footage of Encounter With Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan: 'Happy to Be Alive'

A hiker named Harry Shimmin shared video of his near-death experience with an ice avalanche during a guided tour in Kyrgyzstan with nine others.

Jose Martinez1468 days ago
Itallian Air Force speaking among each other
Life

Italian Rescuers Locate Seven Bodies at Helicopter Crash Site

The bodies were found after a mountain runner said he saw what looked to be part of a helicopter while on Italy's Mount Cusna on Saturday morning.

Brenton Blanchet1498 days ago
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An aerial shot of the Rocky Mountains in May 2022
Life

Colorado Will Experience 50 Percent Reduction in Snow by 2080, Study Finds

In a new study published in the journal 'Earth and Space Science,' researchers found that Colorado will soon experience a significant reduction in snow.

Brad Callas1503 days ago
Montana with the Absaroka Mountains in the background
Life

Montana Man's Body Discovered After a Fatal 'Encounter With a Grizzly'

The body of 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was found after a search and rescue team took to the Absaroka Mountains, where the Livingston man had gone missing.

Brenton Blanchet1574 days ago
Preview of the KAWS/North Face Team-up
Style

KAWS Announces Upcoming North Face Collab, Teases Mountain Jackets

KAWS—also known as Brian Donnelly—is teasing a collaboration with the outdoor clothing company, sharing the first images of their products on IG.

Brenton Blanchet1656 days ago
The area around Cameron Pass in Colorado
Life

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being Buried in Colorado Avalanche on Christmas Eve

A backcountry skier in Colorado was pronounced dead after being buried alive by an avalanche, marking the latest ski-related death in the area.

Brenton Blanchet1665 days ago
Stock photo of the mountains of Wakayama in Japan.
Life

Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Didn't Respond to Rescuers' Calls Because It Was Unknown Number

A person who got lost for 24 hours while on a hike in Colorado ignored calls from rescuers trying to locate them because they didn’t recognize the phone number.

Jose Martinez1727 days ago
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Elk with tire stuck around its neck.
Life

Wild Elk That Roamed Colorado for 2 Years With Tire Around Its Neck Finally Freed

A wild elk that roamed Colorado with a tire around its neck for at least the past two years has finally been freed from it, according to wildlife officials.

Brad Callas1740 days ago
Mountain Lion
Life

California Mom Punches Mountain Lion With Bare Hands to Save 5-Year-Old Son

A California mother has made headlines after she repeatedly punched a mountain lion with bare hands after the animal attacked and dragged her 5-year-old son.

Joe Price1783 days ago
wyoming
Life

Woman Dies After Falling 200 Feet Off Wyoming Mountain

Calli Aust, 28, was hiking with her husband Tuesday to see the sunrise at Steamboat Point in Wyoming, before falling to her death off the popular peak.

Brenton Blanchet1855 days ago

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