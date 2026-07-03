Montell Jordan

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Montell Jordan.
Music

Montell Jordan Beats Cancer for a Second Time: 'Greatest Christmas Gift'

The R&B singer announced that his prostate cancer had returned in September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams203 days ago
Montell Jordan
Music

Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread

It has spread to his lymph nodes.

Trey Alston315 days ago
Montell Jordan and Drake
Music

Montell Jordan Remembers How Drake Got Him Out of Debt With Def Jam

Drizzy sampled Jordan's 1995 cut "Daddy's Home."

Trey Alston438 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Madonna is seen leaving Luar Fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2024 in New York City/Montell Jordan visits SiriusXM Studios on March 20, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Montell Jordan Recalls Weird First Interaction With Madonna: 'Don't I Own You?'

Jordan says Madonna's company had a piece of his breakthrough hit "This Is How We Do It."

Jaelani Turner-Williams441 days ago
Mahalia (credit: Wired PR)
Music

Mahalia Nods To A Montell Jordan Classic On "Whenever You're Ready"

"I had so much fun writing it with MNEK and Two Inch Punch. I was going through a breakup at the time and really wanted to capture this part of that..."

Niall Smith1828 days ago
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shoreline mafia
Music

Shoreline Mafia Drops Wiz Khalifa Collab Flipping Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

Shoreline Mafia's new single from their forthcoming album 'Mafia Bidness' is a Wiz Khalifa collab flipping Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It."

tara mahadevan2185 days ago
Montell Jordan.
Sports

The Cavaliers' Savior Could Be...Montell Jordan?

The Cavaliers are looking for help anywhere they could get it.

Aaron C. Mansfield3084 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Montell Jordan Is Sure Kanye West Will Bounce Back Stronger Than Ever

Montell Jordan offered spiritual guidance to Kanye West.

Jessica McKinney3520 days ago
Sports

Dwyane Wade Lip-Syncs "This Is How We Do It," Absolutely Crushes It

Dwyane Wade Lip-Syncs "This Is How We Do It," Absolutely Crushes It

Brett Pollakoff3945 days ago
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