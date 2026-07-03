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Popcaan
Music

Popcaan Returns With New Single "Body So Good"

The return of Popcaan means that summer is just around the corner.

Joe Price2990 days ago
Jubilee
Music

Jubilee Drops Debut Album 'After Hours' and Talks Capturing the Sound of Miami

Jubilee breaks down her Miami-influenced debut album 'After Hours,' as well as what you can expect from her at ComplexCon.

Khal3557 days ago
Music

Red Bull Have Started Teasing Out The Line-Ups For Culture Clash

Mixpak just threw the gauntlet down in a big way.

James Keith3705 days ago
Music

The Red Bull Culture Clash Line-Up Has Been Announced

This year will see the Eskimo Dance crew, Mixpak, Wiz Khalifa (and Taylor Gang) and the UKG All Stars battle it out.

James Keith3712 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream Murlo's New 'Odyssey' EP In Full

Pre-order the vinyl now and get a pull-out poster and sticker pack.

James Keith3907 days ago
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Music

Rihanna May Be Working With Dancehall Artists For Her New Album

Rihanna is reaching out to dancehall artists, is there a collaboration on the way?

James Elliott4076 days ago
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Music

Dre Skull Releases Four Vocalized Versions Of His New Instrumental, "Blacklight Riddim"

Mikpak boss, Dre Skull, releases four versions "Blacklight Riddim," with dancehall All-Stars.

James Elliott4090 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Murlo's "Deep Breath" f/ Gemma Dunleavy

"Jasmine" is set for release Feb. 10 on Mixpak Records.

Dana Droppo4190 days ago
Music

Mixpak Gives Away Festive Bundle Of Freebies

The New Yorkers have a few last-minute freebies to giveaway before Christmas.

James Keith4225 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Mixpak Records' "Holiday Bundle 2014"

Nearly two months ago, we here at DAD spied Schlachthofbronx's edit of notorious NYC emcee Bobby Shmurda's hit single "Hot N*gga." Then not available

marcuskdowling4226 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Wildlife Blends Mixpak and Man Recordings Tracks for This "PAK MAN" Mix

Apparently, we here at DAD weren't the only ones who thought that the recently-released PAK MAN compilation that showcased the best of both Daniel Haaksman's Berlin-based Man Recordings and Brooklyn's Mixpak Records was incredibly dope. That's the only reason we can imagine why there's this fantastic mix (from Swiss producer Wildlife!) that has surfaced highlighting some of the touchstone releases of both top tropical bass-favoring independent labels.

marcuskdowling4274 days ago
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Music

Popcaan ft. Mavado - "Everything Nice (Remix)"

When we did our previous feature on the producers blending dancehall and electronic dance music one label name seemed to pop up again and again: Mixpa

walmerc4484 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Jubilee - "I-95 (AshRock 305 Remix)"

We've got that Miami sound machine (no Gloria Estefan) popping this morning via AshRock's "305" remix of Jubilee's "I-95." Her original was already sp

khrisd4540 days ago
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Music

Dubbel Dutch - "Cloud Club" EP

I'll be straight up from the jump...Dubbel Dutch, in a number of ways, has defined 'future club' music for sometime now. Thinking back, I remember fi

brenttactic4630 days ago

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