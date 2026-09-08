Tobias Walker Portrait

Tobias Walker

Joined March 2016 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Take a First Look At The France-Themed Nike SB Dunk High Tricolor

The Nike SB Dunk-Hi gets a French makeover

Tobias Walker3812 days ago

Tyler, The Creator is Releasing A New T-shirt Mocking Donald Trump

Tyler the Creator predicts the future in a new t-shirt

Tobias Walker3812 days ago

British Fashion Council Announce the New Additions to NEWGEN MEN for Spring/Summer 2017

British Fashion Council Announce the Newest Additions to the NEWGEN MEN support programme

Tobias Walker3815 days ago

Carhartt WIP Returns to Design RETROSUPERFUTURE® for a Fifth Eyewear Collection.

New eyewear from RETROSUPERFUTURE® and Carhartt WIP.

Tobias Walker3824 days ago
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Spring is Here: 10 Jackets Perfect for Spring/Summer 2016

Helping you stunt this Spring/Summer — you can thank us later.

Tobias Walker3831 days ago

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