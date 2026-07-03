Missoni

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Latest Stories

A woman in a white tank top stands against a height measurement background with a sheriff's badge visible
Life

Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband by Adding Weed Killer to Mountain Dew Says She 'Should Have Just Divorced' Him

She told police she spiked his Mountain Dew with weed killer because he wasn't appreciative of the 50th birthday she threw for him.

Joe Price751 days ago
Missoni x Adidas Ultra Boost Clima D97771 (Lateral)
Sneakers

These Ultra Boosts Climas Feature Missoni Knit Uppers

Three colorways have surfaced of an upcoming collaboration between Adidas and Italian knitwear brand Missoni on the Ultra Boost Clima.

Mike DeStefano2654 days ago
Converse x Missoni Slip
Sneakers

Converse is Releasing a New Summer-Ready Collaboration With Missoni

What have Converse and Missoni delivered with their latets collaboration?

Mike DeStefano3327 days ago
Sneakers

Converse and Missoni Create Sneakers for Surfers

Well, inspired by surfers.

Brendan Dunne4022 days ago
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Sneakers

Missoni and Converse Carry on Tradition with a Surf-Inspired Collab

Missoni links with Converse for its Summer 2015 collection featuring the Chuck Taylor All Star and Deck Star models.

Riley Jones4022 days ago
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Sneakers

Converse Officially Unveils Its Collaboration With Missoni

An official look at the Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. Available exclusively at Nordstrom on August 4.

John Q Marcelo4370 days ago
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Sneakers

Missoni x Converse Jack Purcell

Back like they never left.

Jonathan Sawyer4933 days ago
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Style

Fashion Designer Vittorio Missoni is Missing After a Plane Disappeared Off the Venezuelan Coast

The plane never arrived in Caracas, according to officials.

Karizza Sanchez4942 days ago
Style

Missoni May Offer a Lower-Priced Line

Is this a good move?

Matt Welty4992 days ago
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Sneakers

Missoni for Converse Holiday 2012

Hitting accounts next week.

Jonathan Sawyer5014 days ago
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