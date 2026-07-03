Miesha Tate

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Sports

Miesha Tate Stuns Fans by Announcing Retirement Following UFC 205 Loss

Miesha Tate announced her retirement in stunning fashion following her loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

Chris Yuscavage3534 days ago
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Sports

UFC Fighter Miesha Tate Saves a Child With a Broken Arm While Hiking on a Nevada Mountain

Miesha Tate was on the Mary Jane Falls trail in Mount Charleston, Nevada when she saw the little girl with a broken arm.

Dana Scott3601 days ago
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Sports

Watch Amanda Nunes Completely Destroy Miesha Tate at UFC 200

Amanda Nunes completely destroyed Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to become the UFC’s new women's bantamweight champion.

Chris Yuscavage3660 days ago
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Sports

Miesha Tate Rips Ronda Rousey for Sitting Out So Long After Holly Holm Loss

Miesha Tate ripped Ronda Rousey for sitting out for so long after her stunning loss to Holly Holm.

Gavin Evans3679 days ago
Sports

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Will Face Miesha Tate for the Bantamweight Championship

Looks like Holly Holm is going to have to wait a while for another shot.

BJosephs3786 days ago
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