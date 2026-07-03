Midterm

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andrew gillum
Life

Andrew Gillum Concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida Gubernatorial Race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis Saturday, following a statewide vote recount.

Hannah Lifshutz2800 days ago
Stacey Abrams
Life

Stacey Abrams Bows Out of Georgia's Governor Race; Will File a Lawsuit Against the State

Abrams: "This speech is not a concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper."

Joshua Espinoza2801 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Thinks You Need an ID to Purchase Breakfast Cereal. No, Really.

Trump made the troubling comments during a bizarre interview about alleged voter fraud.

Joshua Espinoza2803 days ago
beto orourke
Life

Beto O'Rourke Played a Huge Role In Turning Texas Courts Blue

The Beto effect was felt across Texas' major cities, and with the state's "single-ticket voting" option, it allowed Democrats to win big on local courts.

Hannah Lifshutz2807 days ago
andrew gillum
Life

Florida Vote Recount Begins Following Three Disputed Statewide Races

The Florida secretary of state announced Saturday that the races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner were too close to call, prompting a recount.

Hannah Lifshutz2807 days ago
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gavel
Life

Houston Republican Judge Reportedly Frees All Defendants After Losing Re-Election

Houston's Republican District Court Judge Glenn Devlin was one of the Republicans to get ousted during the midterms.

Joe Price2808 days ago
Frank Ocean
Music

Frank Ocean’s Free Midterms Merch Already Selling for Hundreds on eBay

Enterprising hypebeasts had another reason to hit the polls Tuesday.

Joshua Espinoza2810 days ago
Dead nevada candidate
Life

Dead Brothel Owner Dennis Hof Won a Seat in Nevada's State Assembly

Voters elected Hof, who died last month after several days of partying at his brothel outside of Las Vegas.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2810 days ago
Beto O'Rourke texas dem
Life

#Beto2020 Hashtag Gains Steam After O'Rourke's Close Loss to Ted Cruz

After losing the midterms in Texas to Ted Cruz, Beto supporters are pushing for a presidential run with the hashtag #Beto2020.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2810 days ago
Voting woes
Life

People Are Encountering Difficulties Voting Across the Country

From long lines to broken machines, voters across the country are having trouble casting their ballot.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2811 days ago
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free voting stuff
Life

Here's a Bunch of Free Stuff You Can Get for Voting

If you’re looking to get a free ride or a free sandwich, today is your day.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2811 days ago
Rihanna trump cease and desist
Music

Rihanna Sends Trump Cease and Desist Letter for Using Her Music

RiRi is telling Donald Trump it's time to stop the music.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2811 days ago
Mike Meyers in NYC
Pop Culture

Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil Returned to Announce Midterm Congressional Bid

Jimmy Fallon was set to introduce a Congressional candidate on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday night, when he received an unexpected guest: Dr. Evil.

tara mahadevan2811 days ago
This is a picture of Brian Kemp.
Life

Brian Kemp Launches Investigation Into Georgia Democratic Party Before Midterms

Two days before the midterm elections, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp launches a seemingly bogus investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party.

Hannah Lifshutz2812 days ago
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