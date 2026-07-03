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New Book Claims Trump Thought Capitol Rioters Looked 'Like Democrats'

The book, of which an excerpt of appeared in New York Magazine, gives an inside look into Trump’s alleged thoughts during the storming of the Capitol.

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'Fire and Fury' Author Warns Us to Take His Trump White House Book Seriously

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