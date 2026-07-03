Latest Stories
New Book Claims Trump Thought Capitol Rioters Looked 'Like Democrats'
The book, of which an excerpt of appeared in New York Magazine, gives an inside look into Trump’s alleged thoughts during the storming of the Capitol.
Tina Fey Brings Back Her Sarah Palin on 'SNL'
Tina Fey reprised her famous role as Sarah Palin on the 'Saturday Night Live' season finale.
'Fire and Fury' Author Says Donald Trump May Be Having an Affair in the White House
Michael Wolff left out one major story in his book on Trump.
'Fire and Fury' Will Make More Money in Two Weeks Than Trump's 'The Art of The Deal' Did in 30 Years
Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump's White House' is pulling in big numbers.
White House Doctor Deems Trump Mentally Healthy, America Begs to Differ
He earned a 30/30 on his cognitive assessment, but those around him believe otherwise.
Trump White House Tell-All 'Fire and Fury' Becoming a TV Series
Trump is going to have a new reason to use his Twitter fingers.
'Fire and Fury' Author Warns Us to Take His Trump White House Book Seriously
Author Michael Wolff tells Stephen Colbert how he tried to uncover the truth in Trump's White House.
'Stable Genius’ Donald Trump Finally Getting an Exam to Test His Fitness for Office
Doctors may be able to determine whether or not President Trump is a "stable genius" or not very soon.