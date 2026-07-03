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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Guardians of the Galaxy' Stars Release Open Letter: 'We Fully Support James Gunn'
Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, and other key members of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast have penned an open letter in support of the franchise’s recently fired director James Gunn.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2910 days ago
Pop Culture
James Gunn Called Michael Rooker During Our Facebook Live Interview
Michael Rooker might have graced us with the most insane interview we've ever experienced.
Khal3362 days ago