Michael Sam

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Sports

Report Suggests Rams May Have Drafted Michael Sam to Avoid Having to Appear on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Did the Rams draft Michael Sam back in 2014 to avoid appearing on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

Chris Yuscavage3768 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Michael Sam Quits Football to Focus on Mental Health

Is this it for Michael Sam?

BJosephs3991 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam Left the Montreal Alouettes' Training Camp for Personal Reasons

Michael Sam was the first openly gay athlete to sign to the CFL.

BJosephs4054 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Michael Sam Says He's "Not the Only Gay Player in the NFL"

Michael Sam says there are plenty of other gay players in the NFL.

Chris Yuscavage4131 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

"There Goes My Career": The NFL Veteran Combine Sounds Super Sad

A lot of sad quotes coming out of the first-ever Veteran Combine

jazrm884136 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Is Michael Sam Going to Become the Latest NFL Player to Win "Dancing with the Stars"?

Michael Sam got to show off his NFL-caliber footwork on the dance floor last night.

Justin Block4141 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam Will Reportedly Appear on "Dancing With the Stars"

Michael Sam will be "Dancing With the Stars" this spring.

Chris Yuscavage4163 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam Wants to Enter First Ever Veteran NFL Combine

Michael Sam will get to show off his skillset once again

jazrm884178 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Mismanagement of Michael Sam

America missed a huge opportunity to make meaningful social progress with Michael Sam.

Justin Block4197 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Michael Sam Is Engaged

Congratulations, Michael Sam.

Gus Turner4208 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Despite Not Playing in the NFL This Year, Michael Sam Still Believes He “Did Everything Right”

Despite his current status as a twice-cut free agent, Michael Sam has no regrets about his decision to come out.

Doug Sibor4220 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam Tells Oprah That Several Gay NFL Players Have Reached Out to Him

Michael Sam told Oprah that several gay NFL players have reached out to him.

Chris Yuscavage4225 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam, On Lack of NFL Contract: "I Don't Think It Had to Do With Talent"

Michael Sam thinks he should be in the NFL.

Gus Turner4245 days ago
Sports

Michael Sam in Contact with Half a Dozen NFL Teams

Michael Sam has been in touch with half a dozen NFL teams, and will likely sign with one in the near future.

Doug Sibor4269 days ago
Sports

Dallas Cowboys Release Michael Sam

Michael Sam is looking for a new team.

Gus Turner4288 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says the NFL Pushed a Few Teams to Take a Chance on Michael Sam (Video)

Stephen A. Smith reveals some interesting information over on First Take.

BJosephs4334 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App