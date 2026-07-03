Latest Stories
Firefly Unveils 2018 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Lil Wayne
This year's lineup also includes SZA, MGMT, Jimmy Eat World, and many more.
MGMT Hints at a Comeback in 2016
Does this mean a new album is on the way?
Here Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dancing Like a Lunatic During MGMT's Set At Coachella
Leonardo DiCaprio can do almost anything. Except for dance respectably.
Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Played the Cowbell at an MGMT Concert Last Night
Along with teammate Anthony Costanzo.
Video: MGMT "Alien Days"
Join the duo on a visual journey of epic proportions.
Video: MGMT "Cool Song No. 2"
The video stars Michael K. Williams, aka Omar from The Wire.
Listen To Lykke Li & MGMT Cover Fleetwood Mac
Taking on "Silver Springs" and "Future Games," respectively.
MGMT Co-Founder Buys House in Popular NYC Neighborhood
Summer will be wild.
Video: Kid Cudi Brings Out MGMT in NYC
Cudder performs "Pursuit of Happiness" with the psychedelic rock band for the first time.
Sound Check: Daft Punk Release New Song From "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack
News you should know from the world of music.
Sound Check: Columbia Records Rumored To Restrict MGMT's Creative Control On Next LP
News you should know from the world of music.
Wake N' Watch: MGMT 'Flash Delirium' Music Video
The duo completely switched their style up on their new LP. Here's a visual for the first single.