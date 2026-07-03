MGMT

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Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar performs.
Music

Firefly Unveils 2018 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Lil Wayne

This year's lineup also includes SZA, MGMT, Jimmy Eat World, and many more.

Trace William Cowen3110 days ago
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Music

MGMT Hints at a Comeback in 2016

Does this mean a new album is on the way?

Eric Diep3857 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dancing Like a Lunatic During MGMT's Set At Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio can do almost anything. Except for dance respectably.

holahavito4478 days ago
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Music

Video: MGMT "Alien Days"

Join the duo on a visual journey of epic proportions.

edwinortiz4643 days ago
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Music

Video: MGMT "Cool Song No. 2"

The video stars Michael K. Williams, aka Omar from The Wire.

krame014687 days ago
Music

Video: MGMT "Your Life Is A Lie"

a sad truth never looked so zany.

edwinortiz4730 days ago
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Music

Listen: MGMT "Alien Days"

Warning: It's a bit out there.

BJosephs4837 days ago
Music

MGMT Likely Releasing New Album in June

It's inspired by Aphex Twin.

Andrew Martin4918 days ago
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Music

Listen To Lykke Li & MGMT Cover Fleetwood Mac

Taking on "Silver Springs" and "Future Games," respectively.

Andrew Martin5133 days ago
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Music

Video: Kid Cudi Brings Out MGMT in NYC

Cudder performs "Pursuit of Happiness" with the psychedelic rock band for the first time.

Anthony Osei5564 days ago
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Music

Sound Check: Daft Punk Release New Song From "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack

News you should know from the world of music.

Complex5757 days ago
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Music

Sound Check: Columbia Records Rumored To Restrict MGMT's Creative Control On Next LP

News you should know from the world of music.

Complex5771 days ago
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Music

Wake N' Watch: MGMT 'Flash Delirium' Music Video

The duo completely switched their style up on their new LP. Here's a visual for the first single.

Complex5954 days ago

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