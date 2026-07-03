The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
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From Willy Chavarria collabs to retro kits, these are the pieces that any Mexico fan should be going after.Mike DeStefano
The play-by-play men will lead Telemundo's coverage of the 2026 World Cup. Andrés Cantor also shares his top three “Gooooool” calls.Jake Nisse
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a 48-team international soccer tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.Mark Elibert