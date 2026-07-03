Metro Last Light

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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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Pop Culture

"Metro" Redux Set to Drop Before the Last Light of Summer

"Metro: Last Light" Redux will drop this summer to put some horror in your August.

LastOneAwakeNYC4407 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Is "Metro: Last Light" Really Worth The Rubli?

We take a look at Russia's video game apocalypse.

Steve Haske4809 days ago
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Pop Culture

We're Giving Away a Limted Edition Copy of "Metro: Last Light" This Weekend

Answer a geography question about Russia to win! Just kidding, it's a pop-culture question.

Hanuman Welch4817 days ago
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Pop Culture

This is Where All of THQ's Games Ended Up

THQ's studios and franchises were auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Michael Rougeau4924 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Metro: Last Light' Looks Depressingly Gorgeous in Ten New Images

God damn this game looks good.

Michael Rougeau4945 days ago
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Pop Culture

THQ's Bankruptcy Won't Affect Its Upcoming Games

Thanks to a savior investor.

Michael Rougeau4959 days ago
Pop Culture

'Metro: Last Light' Limited Edition Includes Ranger Mode, Free with Pre-Order

Pre-order to get the limited edition for the standard price.

Michael Rougeau4964 days ago
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Pop Culture

Have a Free Copy of 'Metro 2033' To Go With That 'Last Light' Trailer

If you haven't played it, you should.

Michael Rougeau4967 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metro: Last Light" 'Genesis' Trailer is Heavy on the Bible Stuff (Video)

Our eyes started to glass over, but then the mutants showed up and it was cool.

Hanuman Welch4967 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Model Has Been Brought to Her Knees in 'Metro: Last Light'

A new live action trailer details the sad plight of one character.

Michael Rougeau4975 days ago
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Pop Culture

Book-to-Game "Metro 2033" Will Soon Become a Book-to-Movie as Well

The book that inspired the game is also getting a movie.

Michael Rougeau5055 days ago
Pop Culture

13 Minutes of Gameplay from "Metro: Last Light" Will Terrify and Delight You

Check out section of "Metro: Last Light" we saw back at E3.

Complex5114 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Why "Metro: Last Light"'s Campaign is Better Than Other Shooters'

The game looks as atmospheric as its predecessor.

Michael Rougeau5166 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Enter the Metro" May be an Abridged Origin Story for the hero of "Metro: Last Light"

See how Russia was forced underground, creating the world of "Metro: Last Light."

Complex5168 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metro: Last Light" Website Counts Down to Live-Action Film

"Enter the Metro" may or may not be the name of an upcoming live-action short set in the "Metro 2033" universe.

Complex5177 days ago

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