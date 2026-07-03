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Latest Stories

MetroCards
Pop Culture

New York City MetroCards Reselling For Thousands of Dollars After Discontinuation

The physical cards were retired on Dec. 31.

Trey Alston196 days ago
NYC Subway
Life

NYC Subway Shut Down Overnight For First Time in 115 Years For Cleaning

Early Wednesday morning, the New York City subway shut down overnight for the first time in 115 years, allowing workers to disinfect trains and stations.

Joe Price2263 days ago
Subway Metro Card ticket machine, Manhattan, New York City, USA
Life

MTA Announces New Payment System That Will Replace NYC MetroCards by 2023

The new electronic readers will start being installed in late 2018.

Joshua Espinoza3189 days ago

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