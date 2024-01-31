Donald Glover Says Brad Pitt ‘Brad Pitted’ His Way Out Of Giving Him Advice for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Remake

Part of the reboot’s promo run included a number of photoshoots and Erskine said she and Glover were asked to “sex it up” for the show.

“I had a photographer who was like, ‘You know, this needs to be a really sexy shoot. We need to get your inner sex out. What’s your inner sexual animal?’ And I was like, ‘Worm.’” she said to a laughing studio audience.

“My friends call me ‘Worm’ because they think I’m spineless sometimes," she added. "So I’m like ‘That’s why I’m “Worm.”’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not going to work. You can’t do worm.’ … And this isn’t good to sell the show right now.”

Interestingly enough, Glover and Erskine crossed paths when they studied at NYU years before they would also be cast in the Star Wars franchise. Glover made his entry with Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 as Lando Calrissian, whereas Erskine played Sully Stark in the 2022 Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“My character was more of a glorified extra. I wasn’t really a big part of the Star Wars franchise,” said Erskine when asked if their characters could ever cross paths in the future.

“I’m trying to remember what timeline you’re in,” said Glover, recalling that his son was very tuned in to the Star Wars cinematic universe.

“He wouldn’t let me be Lando for Halloween because he was like … ‘Oh, you wouldn’t be born yet," he added. If the Clone Wars are happening, you’re like a baby.’”

All eight episodes of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot series will be available to stream on Prime Video on Feb. 2.