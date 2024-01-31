Donald Glover Says Brad Pitt ‘Brad Pitted’ His Way Out Of Giving Him Advice for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Remake

Donald Glover shared what Brad Pitt told him ahead of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake. Hint: it wasn't much.
Glover, joined by his co-star Maya Erskine, appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to talk about the reboot series, which gives a new spin on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
Glover confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that he was able to talk to Pitt, but their interaction didn’t really go anywhere.
“He didn’t give me any real point—, he kind of Brad Pitted his way out of it,” said Glover. “[Pitt] kind of, you know, charmed his way. He was like, ‘You’ll do great.’”
Most people can agree that Pitt and Jolie are tough acts to follow, and Erskine was warned ahead of time that there would be pressure that comes with taking on Jolie's role.
“[Glover] told me what it was going to be like but I felt like there was so much pressure and expectation around, you know, Angelina Jolie. Like, she’s— the sexiest” said Erskine.
Part of the reboot’s promo run included a number of photoshoots and Erskine said she and Glover were asked to “sex it up” for the show.
“I had a photographer who was like, ‘You know, this needs to be a really sexy shoot. We need to get your inner sex out. What’s your inner sexual animal?’ And I was like, ‘Worm.’” she said to a laughing studio audience.
“My friends call me ‘Worm’ because they think I’m spineless sometimes," she added. "So I’m like ‘That’s why I’m “Worm.”’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not going to work. You can’t do worm.’ … And this isn’t good to sell the show right now.”
Interestingly enough, Glover and Erskine crossed paths when they studied at NYU years before they would also be cast in the Star Wars franchise. Glover made his entry with Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 as Lando Calrissian, whereas Erskine played Sully Stark in the 2022 Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
“My character was more of a glorified extra. I wasn’t really a big part of the Star Wars franchise,” said Erskine when asked if their characters could ever cross paths in the future.
“I’m trying to remember what timeline you’re in,” said Glover, recalling that his son was very tuned in to the Star Wars cinematic universe.
“He wouldn’t let me be Lando for Halloween because he was like … ‘Oh, you wouldn’t be born yet," he added. If the Clone Wars are happening, you’re like a baby.’”
All eight episodes of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot series will be available to stream on Prime Video on Feb. 2.