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Social media has been reacting to Jack Harlow’s R&B pivot by editing him onto iconic '90s covers.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Music
Interview: Mary J. Blige & Maxwell Talk Mary's New Album, Their Upcoming Tour, and What Capricorns Do Best
The queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, and one of neo-soul's most beloved stars, Maxwell, open up about their joint tour.Steven J. Horowitz
From 1996 to 2016, Maxwell has stayed relevant by staying true. Can the same be said about anyone else?Complex Australia
Maxwell discusses his relationship with Prince and his new album 'BlackSUMMERS'night.'Rob Kenner