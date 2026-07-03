Matt Harvey

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Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping With Matt Harvey

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey and Joe La Puma go Sneaker Shopping at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about Harvey’s Air Jordans getting stolen.

Matt Welty3792 days ago
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Sports

Matt Harvey Admits He Once Had a Threesome, Says He Dates the Same Models as Leonardo DiCaprio

Things got weird on ‘Watch What Happens: Live’ last night.

Chris Yuscavage3823 days ago

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