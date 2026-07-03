Master Peace

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Latest Stories

Master Peace, Mike Skinner
Music

Mike Skinner & Master Peace Collide On Rowdy “Wrong Answers Only”

Until recently the tune lived as a secret weapon in Skinner’s record bag, but now it’s been given some suitably wild visuals to capture its energy.

James Keith1636 days ago
ones to watch 2019
Music

Ones To Watch: 19 UK Emcees For The Win In 2019

Expect to hear these names ring off all year round.

Joseph JP Patterson2748 days ago
Dee93
Music

Premiere: SILKY, Master Peace And YS Tekdinner Share Double Visuals For "411/412"

Whether it's hip-hop, grime or something else altogether, their versatility is instantly noticeable.

James Keith2794 days ago
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