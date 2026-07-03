Maiden Noir

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After skyrocketing to the top of the fashion world, En Noir took an indefinite hiatus. Designer Rob Garcia discusses the break for the first time ever, and what’s next for the luxury streetwear brand.
Karizza Sanchez

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Capsule Highlights Brands Like Maiden Noir, CMMN SWDN, and Blackfist for Its "A Snapshot of Modern Menswear" Show

Capsule presents “a snapshot of modern menswear" for NYFWM, showcasing brands like Baartmans & Siegel, Blackfist, CAMO, and CMMN SWDN.

Joshua Espinoza4020 days ago
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Maiden Noir Linked Up With One of the Best Street-Culture Magazines for a Spring/Summer 2015 Capsule

Maiden Noir teams up with "Sneeze" magazine for small collection of streetwear essentials.

Joshua Espinoza4110 days ago
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Maiden Noir Ventures Into the Mountains for Its Spring/Summer 2015 Collection

It's all about contrast and layering with this cool new collection from the Seattle-based label.

andrewlasane4152 days ago
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Capsule New York Exhibitors Highlight the Best Pieces at the Show

We went down to Capsule to check out some of the 2015 Fall/Winter men's collections

Emily Oberg4196 days ago
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Maiden Noir and MHI Designed Exclusive Collections for Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters teams up with MHI by Maharishi and Maiden Noir for two exclusive collections.

Joshua Espinoza4245 days ago
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Maiden Noir Heads to the Woods for Part 2 of Its Spring/Summer 2014 Short Film (Video)

Maiden Noir releases a video to highlight its Cosmic Explorer spring/summer 2014 collection.

Teofilo Killip4415 days ago
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Maiden Noir Debuts a Killer Collection of Shades That You'll Never Want to Take Off

Maiden Noir debuts its first sunglasses collection in two dope styles.

Teofilo Killip4482 days ago
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Maiden Noir Teams Up With Buddy for a Handmade Mid-Top Chukka Style Sneaker

Slip your feet into these suede on leather kicks for the summer.

Teofilo Killip4519 days ago
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Maiden Noir and Ebbets Field Flannels' Collaboration Will Bring Out Your Warrior Spirit

Check this throwback mythical team you want to root for.

Teofilo Killip4623 days ago
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Maiden Noir's Upgraded Website Is One for the Bookmarks

Great new content that will keep you busy for a few hours.

Teofilo Killip4629 days ago
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Maiden Noir and Ebbets Field Flannels Show Two Sides of Seattle

Baseball gear for those who don't care about the World Series.

Matt Welty4647 days ago
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Maiden Noir Has More Stories to Tell For Fall/Winter 2013

But let's just look at all the awesome clothes.

Teofilo Killip4674 days ago

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