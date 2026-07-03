En Noir

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After skyrocketing to the top of the fashion world, En Noir took an indefinite hiatus. Designer Rob Garcia discusses the break for the first time ever, and what’s next for the luxury streetwear brand.
Karizza Sanchez

Latest Stories

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Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How En Noir Denim Is Made

Designer Rob Garcia shares a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making En Noir denim.

jessielmorris3490 days ago
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At ComplexCon, Jeff Staple and Bobby Hundreds Say Streetwear Will Always Be a Reaction to the Mainstream

A panel of industry veterans gathered today at ComplexCon to discuss what to expect from streetwear next.

Steve Dool3542 days ago
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Style

En Noir Is Back With an Exclusive New Denim Collection

The brand teams up with Barneys for a surprise release.

Erica Euse3845 days ago
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En Noir Has Returned With a New Collection

En Noir dropped a new collection after a short hiatus.

Erica Euse4029 days ago
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Get a Full Look at GQ's Best New American Menswear Designers x Gap Collection

Gap presents a full look at its capsule collections with top American menswear designers.

Joshua Espinoza4321 days ago
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Here's What Went Down at En Noir's Spring/Summer 2015 NYFW Show

We talked to Rob Garcia about En Noir's rise, what his inspiration was for the Spring/Summer 2015 collection, and what's next for his brand.

Complex4327 days ago
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Here's a Preview of the Gap Capsule Collection From GQ's Best New Menswear Designers

Here's a first look at the Gap collection from GQ's Best New Menswewar Designers in America.

Cameron Wolf4329 days ago
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These Are the Essentials visvim's Hiroki Nakamura, John Elliott, and En Noir's Rob Garcia Can't Live Without

See what menswear designers Hiroki Nakumara, John Elliott, and Rob Garcia consider essential items.

Joshua Espinoza4342 days ago
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Take a Dive Into En Noir's Spring/Summer 2014 Collection

With a monochromatic vision, En Noir goes in depth with up-close imagery on it's spring/summer 2014 collection.

Gregory Babcock4417 days ago

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