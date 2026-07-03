Luna Li

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weeknd
Music

The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List

40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.

Sydney Brasil1493 days ago
Luna Li for debut album Duality
Music

Luna Li Announces Debut Album 'Duality,' Drops New Single f/ Beabadoobee

Toronto’s Luna Li announces her debut album 'Duality,' a North American tour, and a new track “Silver Into Rain," featuring London's Beabadoobee.

Elisa Ammaturo1625 days ago
Luna Li against a blurred cloud backdrop
Music

Toronto's Luna Li Releases Dreamy Music Video for "Alone But Not Lonely"

The Toronto multi-instrumentalist has shared her latest single and accompanying music video to support the release of her new EP, "Alone But Not Lonely."

Natalie Harmsen1890 days ago

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