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Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.Louis Pavlakos
The up-and-coming Toronto singer-songwriter's debut album is filled with introspective, sentimental lyrics that speak to being an introvert and growing up.Natalie Harmsen
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
16-year-old Luna Elle recently shared her EP L.O.V.E. She talked to us about the project, school, and her musical influences, and writing for older audiences.Veracia Ankrah