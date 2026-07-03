Luna Elle

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Lu Kala photo for spotify
Music

Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.

Louis Pavlakos1229 days ago
Mississauga artist Luna Elle
Music

Shaq-Approved Mississauga Artist Luna Elle Drops New Song "Flaws"

The Mississauga artist co-signed by Shaquille O'Neal is back with a sultry new single called "Flaws." She tells us she has plans for a new EP in 2022.

Alex Nino Gheciu1801 days ago

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