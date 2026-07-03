Louvre

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People in line outside the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, with the historic museum buildings in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Life

Five More Suspects Arrested in Louvre Jewel Heist Investigation

A total of seven people have been arrested following the Louvre robbery earlier this month.

Joe Price261 days ago
louvre robbery
Life

History of the French Crown Jewels: What Was Stolen in the Louvre Robbery?

The thieves raised the Apollo room at the famed Louvre museum in Paris, removing historic treasures.

Jessica Mcbride272 days ago
Police officers and two men stand near a cordoned-off area in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris. The museum is in the background.
Life

Thieves Undertake Brazen Daytime Robbery of the Louvre

French officials say the four-minute heist targeted imperial jewels of "inestimable" value.

Alex Ocho272 days ago
Pop Culture

Video Shows Food Sustainability Activists Throwing Soup at the Mona Lisa

“What is more important? Art or healthy sustainable food?” said one of the protestors.

Alex Ocho902 days ago
The Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, France
Life

Man Arrested After Attempting to Smear 'Mona Lisa' With Cake While Disguised as Old Woman

A man who disguised himself as an old woman has been arrested after he smeared cake across the glass protecting the 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris.

Joe Price1510 days ago
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Darian Symoné Harvin stands in front of the 'Mona Lisa'
Style

Creator of Viral ‘Black Girls in Front of the Mona Lisa’ Tweet Auctioning It Off as NFT

It’s been nearly three years since Darian Symoné Harvin tweeted a photo of herself in front of the Mona Lisa and asked other Black women to do the same.

Brenton Blanchet1719 days ago
the-louvre
Style

The Louvre Sends Lawyers at Pornhub Over ‘Classic Nudes’ Project Recreating Iconic Works of Art

Pornhub announced a new project that recreates classic artworks in a porn context earlier this month, and the Louvre in Paris, France is planning to sue.

Joe Price1824 days ago
beyonce and jay z
Music

The Louvre Now Offering 90-Minute Tours Inspired by JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “Apesh*t”

The 'Everything Is Love' single's Ricky Saiz-directed video was shot at the Louvre under tight time constraints and was an instant classic upon release. Now, the museum is offering visitors a chance to tour the key works featured in the video.

Trace William Cowen2934 days ago
Beyonce and JAY Z
Music

Here’s How Beyoncé and JAY-Z Were Able to Shoot "Apesh*t" in the Louvre

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z visited the Louvre four times in the last ten years. During their last visit in May 2018, they explained their idea of filming,” a spokesperson explained.

Joe Price2952 days ago

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