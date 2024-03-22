Pete Davidson Ending 'Bupkis' After Single Season Despite Renewal: 'This Part of My Life Is Finished'

Pete Davidson is closing another chapter.

Thursday, Davidson shared a statement with the Hollywood Reporter in which he opened up about his decision to bring the series to a close, despite it having been renewed for a second season last June.

"I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family," Davidson said. "After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of."

The recent Dumb Money star went on to thank Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and his team of collaborators for helping him bring to life a work that was as "heartfelt" as it was hilarious.

"I do also feel that this part of my life is finished," Davidson said, adding that he’s "very excited" for what comes next.

