Kennedy Rasberry
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Shop Verdy’s ‘Brands to Watch,’ Peep Woes Martin’s Take on the Toyota GR Supra at ComplexCon
Get ready to take a trip in a GR Supra with Woes, then shop Verdy's list of 10 Japanese streetwear brands to watch, all presented by Toyota.
Smell and Feel Lux This Holiday Season with These Six Scents
Be sure to give the gift of luxury to your loved ones this holiday season with these high-end Moschino fragrances, along with a few other beloved scents.
How Joe Freshgoods and 1800 Tequila are Supporting the Chicago Art Scene
Joe Freshgoods and 1800 Tequila are working together to help the Chicago art scene and rising artists like Matoe, Myles Wright, and Anieya Cauthen.
Secure These Holiday Gifts Without Paying All at Once
Affirm, a buy now, pay later service allows shoppers to split the cost of purchases into manageable installments. Affirm is perfect for holiday gift giving.
Tayla Parx Gets Real About Mental Health for Creatives
Multit-talent Tayla Parx wants the music industry to invest more into mental health resources for songwriters, singers, and musicians.
Kane Caples Shows How to Wear Popping Fall Prints With Levi’s® So High Jeans
Explore this how-to guide that shows the ways you can wear Levi’s® So High jeans with spring prints for fall, courtesy of TikTok star Kane Caples.
TikTok Star Shane Boyer Shows Us 3 Ways to Transition Your Wardrobe Into Fall
Watch TikTok creator Shane Boyer seamlessly transition his wardrobe into fall featuring the Levi’s® XX Chino EZ. Check out the video and get inspired.
'Tricks of the Tailor:' Why You Should Never Throw Out Your Denim
Watch Levi’s® repair and customize denim for San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner in this new 'Tricks of the Tailor' video. He extends the life of his clothing.
Entrepreneur Is Helping Black People Conquer Their Fears About Swimming
Entrepreneur Paulana Lamonier is helping people of color conquer their fears and stereotypes about swimming with her non profit, Black People Will Swim
Stargate Is Offering Aspiring Producers Scholarships to Attend Their New Music Program
Production Duo Stargate launch a full-ride scholarship program in support of their music program, Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP).
Cop Your Back-to-School Essentials Using Afterpay's Easy Payment System
Back-to-school clothes and essentials are now easier and more convenient to purchase with Afterpay, the buy now and pay later payment program.