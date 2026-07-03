London Grammar

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XL Recordings' Låpsley Delivers On New Single "Hurt Me"

This XL Recordings artist's latest single is one more reason Låpsley is an artist to know.

jessielmorris3986 days ago
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Music

London Grammar - "Wasting My Young Years (Infuze Futuristic Soul Remix)"

Infuze has been a dude I've been paying attention to ever since my colleague here at DAD, Brent Tactic introduced me to his work two or three years ag

walmerc4522 days ago
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Music

Disclosure ft. London Grammar - "Help Me Lose My Mind"

2013, in part, has been owned by Disclosure. From releasing their critically-acclaimed debut album Settle to having this album be nominated for the 20

khrisd4663 days ago
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Disclosure ft. London Grammar - "Help Me Lose My Mind (Paul Woolford Remix)"

We definitely just got word that Disclosure was making "Help Me Lose My Mind" their next single, and while we've not heard what Pearson Sound did to i

khrisd4680 days ago
don grammar wasting my young years
Music

London Grammar - "Wasting My Young Years (Star Slinger Remix)"

London Grammar's name is hot in these Internets streets, so it makes sense that they'd lean on a solid remix artists like Star Slinger for this chille

khrisd4778 days ago

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