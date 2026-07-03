Lola Young

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Latest Stories

Lola Young at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Lola Young Set to Return to All Things Go Festival After 2025 On-Stage Collapse

The Grammy-winning vocalist collapsed on-stage during her performance at the festival last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams61 days ago
Lola Young with styled hair and glittery makeup, wearing large hoop earrings and a black jacket, stands in front of a branded backdrop.
Music

Lola Young Says Bluetooth Speaker Call Exposed Cheating Partner’s Double Life: 'I’m Back to Women'

During a confessional segment at Rosalía's London show, the 'Messy' singer shared how a technology mishap changed a relationship in real time.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Lola Young attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lola Young Says She's 'Doing a Hell of a Lot Better' Amid 'Ongoing' Recovery

The Grammy winning pop vocalist called her sobriety journey an "ongoing process."

Jaelani Turner-Williams109 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo holds up a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Music

2026 Grammys Winners Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Bad Bunny, and More

Trevor Noah returns as host, marking his last time in the position.

Trace William Cowen167 days ago
Lola Young performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Lola Young Files Lawsuit Against 'Messy' Producer Carter Lang Over Songwriting Claims

The lawsuit comes shortly after she cancelled all of her upcoming performances.

Alex Gonzalez287 days ago
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Musical guest Lola Young performs on Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Music

Lola Young Cancels All Shows for 'Foreseeable Future’ Days After Collapsing on Stage

The 'Messy' Singer says she’s stepping back from music and canceling shows after collapsing during a recent festival performance.

Alex Gonzalez291 days ago
Lola Young
Music

Lola Young Collapses Mid-Song During All Things Go Performance

The singer took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she is okay.

Jade Gomez293 days ago
Doechii in a green skirt and white shirt performs on stage with two backup singers in black outfits, under vibrant lighting.
Music

5 Limited Edition 7” Vinyl Records From the Past Year You Can Buy Right Now

Many of the biggest artists in the world are releasing limited edition 7” vinyl records. Here are some recent ones you can grab right now.

Jack Erwin449 days ago

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