Latest Stories
Lola Brooke Remixes Clipse's 'Grindin' in Honor of Hip-Hop's 50th Birthday
The Brooklyn rapper’s reimagining is a part of Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration.
GloRilla on Why Men Like Her Music as Much as Women: 'They Won’t Ride Around Listening to No Girl That Sound Like a Girl'
GloRilla was chosen as one of the best new and rising artists of 2023 by 'Rolling Stone' and Bad Bunny. In the interview, she speaks on her appeal.
Premiere: BreezyLYN Recruits Lola Brooke and Kali for "Bad B*tches (Remix)" Video
According to BreezyLYN, the atmosphere on the set of the new music video was "amazing" thanks to the chemistry she shared with her collaborators.
The Best New Music This Week: Jack Harlow, Lola Brooke, Miguel, and More
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Jack Harlow, Lola Brooke, Miguel, Conway The Machine, Rico Nasty, Coi Leray, and more.
Nav Gets His Flowers at Hometown Never Sleep Tour Closer w/Travis Scott & Meek Mill
It was a star-studded finale to Nav’s Never Sleep tour in his hometown of Toronto art Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, and Travis Scott.
Lola Brooke Is Not to Be Played With
After the momentum she gained from her introductory hit single, “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke's energy is contagious. Read her interview with Complex.