Lola Brooke

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Latest Stories

Music

Lola Brooke Remixes Clipse's 'Grindin' in Honor of Hip-Hop's 50th Birthday

The Brooklyn rapper’s reimagining is a part of Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago
Music

GloRilla on Why Men Like Her Music as Much as Women: 'They Won’t Ride Around Listening to No Girl That Sound Like a Girl'

GloRilla was chosen as one of the best new and rising artists of 2023 by 'Rolling Stone' and Bad Bunny. In the interview, she speaks on her appeal.

Starr Savoy1118 days ago
breezy remix video screenshot pictured
Music

Premiere: BreezyLYN Recruits Lola Brooke and Kali for "Bad B*tches (Remix)" Video

According to BreezyLYN, the atmosphere on the set of the new music video was "amazing" thanks to the chemistry she shared with her collaborators.

Trace William Cowen1163 days ago
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Music

The Best New Music This Week: Jack Harlow, Lola Brooke, Miguel, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Jack Harlow, Lola Brooke, Miguel, Conway The Machine, Rico Nasty, Coi Leray, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1177 days ago
Nav and Travis Scott in Toronto
Music

Nav Gets His Flowers at Hometown Never Sleep Tour Closer w/Travis Scott & Meek Mill

It was a star-studded finale to Nav’s Never Sleep tour in his hometown of Toronto art Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, and Travis Scott.

Erik Leijon1193 days ago
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Music

Lola Brooke Is Not to Be Played With

After the momentum she gained from her introductory hit single, “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke's energy is contagious. Read her interview with Complex.

Drea O1209 days ago

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