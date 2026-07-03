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Lojay in his new video for single "Canada"
Music

Nigerian Star Lojay Dropped a Hilarious Video For His Song "Canada"

It’s not every day that a Nigerian artist dedicates a song to Canada, but Lojay’s latest song, aptly titled “Canada” does just that across a four-minute video.

Louis Pavlakos1333 days ago
Singer Jhene Aiko performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California
Music

Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes

Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.

Bianca Thompson1440 days ago
Burna Boy performs on the Other stag during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022
Music

Burna Boy and Jhene Aiko to Headline New Kultureland Festival in Toronto

Toronto introduces the first ever Kultureland: a two-day Afro-Caribbean festival from August 6 to 7 featuring performances by Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, and more.

Bianca Thompson1452 days ago
Lojay, Ayra Starr (Image via Publicist)
Music

Premiere: NATIVE Sound System Unite Lojay & Ayra Starr For “Runaway”

Heavyweights in the worlds of fashion, music, publishing, and pop culture, the NATIVE collective have just collaborated with two of Nigeria's biggest stars.

James Keith1562 days ago

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