Jayo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

JayO Connects With Nigerian Stars Bella Shmurda & Crayon For “Reset”

A fresh Afro-R&amp;B scorcher for the summer.

James Keith793 days ago
Music

Adekunle Gold Drafts Byron Messia, JayO For “Party No Dey Stop” Remix

The original was a runaway success and now the Nigerian star’s back with a new twist on the track.

James Keith988 days ago
Jayo
Music

Tottenham Smooth-Talker JayO Shares Long-Awaited “22” Video

He’s been teasing the track for a while now, tweeting snippets of lyrics and making sure his fans are absolutely at their wit’s end when he finally did drop.

James Keith1241 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App