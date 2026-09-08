Rahel Aklilu
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2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
Eliza Rose’s House & Garage Is Taking Over—Hit By Hit
Ahead of her set at Circoloco x The Warehouse Project in Manchester, we caught up with the East London producer, DJ and vocalist to discuss her No. 1 hit single, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”, working with Calvin Harris, fame and more.
Getting To Know JayO, The North LDN Native Putting A Sultry Spin On Afro-R&B
“My success isn’t a fluke—it’s the result of consistency and catalogue.”
10 Black-Run UK Club Nights You Need To Know Now
From hip-hop and R&B to Amapiano and Afro-house, these parties have got you fully covered.
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GamCare
Getting To Know Äyanna, UK Music’s New Ray Of Sunshine
The Stormzy co-signed singer-songwriter is bringing her flair to the worlds of pop and R&B.
Libianca Takes The World!
Get to know more about the star behind the hit single, “People”, and whose take on Afro-R&B is giving us <i>life</i>.
Soundtrack To My Life: Juls
We sat down with the music maestro to go over the songs that have shaped his life and career up to now.
The Hitmakers: 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know
Music would be at a loss without them.
Uncle Waffles, Amapiano Princess, On Her Rise To DJ Superstardom
We caught up with Uncle Waffles to discuss internet trolls, that “surreal” Drake follow on Instagram, the future of Amapiano, and much more.
Samuel Ademosu’s The Flight Club Is (Quietly) Flying High
We sat down with Samuel Ademosu, founder of The Flight Club, to discuss the many intricacies of management, the future of the UK music industry as he sees it, and how one trip to LA changed the course of his business.
Why WSTRN Deserve To Be In The ‘Great British Bands’ Conversation
The London-based trio have certainly put the work in over the years.