Rahel Aklilu Portrait

Rahel Aklilu

Joined March 2021 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Rahel Aklilu1017 days ago

Eliza Rose’s House & Garage Is Taking Over—Hit By Hit

Ahead of her set at Circoloco x The Warehouse Project in Manchester, we caught up with the East London producer, DJ and vocalist to discuss her No. 1 hit single, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”, working with Calvin Harris, fame and more.

Rahel Aklilu1030 days ago

Getting To Know JayO, The North LDN Native Putting A Sultry Spin On Afro-R&B

“My success isn’t a fluke—it’s the result of consistency and catalogue.”

Rahel Aklilu1045 days ago

10 Black-Run UK Club Nights You Need To Know Now

From hip-hop and R&amp;B to Amapiano and Afro-house, these parties have got you fully covered.

Rahel Aklilu1058 days ago

Myles Stephenson Talks Gambling Harms & How GamCare Can Support

Rahel Aklilu1088 days ago
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Getting To Know Äyanna, UK Music’s New Ray Of Sunshine

The Stormzy co-signed singer-songwriter is bringing her flair to the worlds of pop and R&amp;B.

Rahel Aklilu1099 days ago

Libianca Takes The World!

Get to know more about the star behind the hit single, “People”, and whose take on Afro-R&amp;B is giving us <i>life</i>.

Rahel Aklilu1213 days ago
Soundtrack To My Life Interview: DJ Juls

Soundtrack To My Life: Juls

We sat down with the music maestro to go over the songs that have shaped his life and career up to now.

Rahel Aklilu1311 days ago
The Hitmakers 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know

The Hitmakers: 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know

Music would be at a loss without them.

Rahel Aklilu1421 days ago
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Uncle Waffles, Amapiano Princess, On Her Rise To DJ Superstardom

We caught up with Uncle Waffles to discuss internet trolls, that “surreal” Drake follow on Instagram, the future of Amapiano, and much more.

Rahel Aklilu1621 days ago
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Samuel Ademosu’s The Flight Club Is (Quietly) Flying High

We sat down with Samuel Ademosu, founder of The Flight Club, to discuss the many intricacies of management, the future of the UK music industry as he sees it, and how one trip to LA changed the course of his business.

Rahel Aklilu1681 days ago
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Why WSTRN Deserve To Be In The ‘Great British Bands’ Conversation

The London-based trio have certainly put the work in over the years.

Rahel Aklilu1778 days ago

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