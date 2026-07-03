Jon Gruden

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Jon Gruden is suing the NFL.
Sports

Jon Gruden Sues NFL, Roger Goodell for ‘Destroying' His 'Career and Reputation’ After Resigning Over Email Scandal

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging he was "forced to resign."

Brad Callas1708 days ago
jon gruden keyshawn-johnson
Sports

Keyshawn Johnson Rips Former Coach Jon Gruden Following Resignation: 'He's Always Been a Fraud to Me'

Keyshawn Johnson aired out his grievances towards his former head coach Jon Gruden, following his sudden resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders

Jose Martinez1739 days ago
Jon Gruden Raiders head coach.
Sports

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden to Resign Amid Criticism Over Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails

Additional email exchanges reportedly show Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spouted misogynistic and homophobic language over several years.

Jose Martinez1740 days ago
Randy Moss on NFL Countdown
Sports

NFL Fans React to Randy Moss' Powerful Response to Jon Gruden Email Controversy

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning when the panel discussed Jon Gruden's unearthed racist email.

Brad Callas1741 days ago
jon gruden raiders football
Sports

Jon Gruden Apologizes for Racist Language Used to Describe NFLPA Head in Email

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has landed himself in hot water after a leaked email from 2011 surfaced in which he used racist language.

Brad Callas1743 days ago
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Jon Gruden wears a protective face mask incorrectly on the sideline against the Bills.
Sports

Raiders Fined $500K and Lose Draft Pick Over Latest COVID-19 Violations

The NFL comes down hard on the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden for being repeat offenders in violating COVID-19 protocols.

Jose Martinez2080 days ago
Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders walks on the field.
Sports

Raiders Assistant Coach Tricked Players Into Thinking Jon Gruden Had COVID-19

The Raiders wanted to show their players how real COVID-19 can be, so their assistant coach pretended that head coach Jon Gruden tested positive for the virus.

Jose Martinez2172 days ago
Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders
Sports

Jon Gruden Reportedly Approved of Antonio Brown's Use of Their Phone Conversation

"He goes: 'Wow. I love it. Loved it. Love it.'"

Xavier Hamilton2503 days ago
Antonio Brown stretches prior to a preseason game against Arizona.
Sports

Raiders GM on Antonio Brown Helmet Drama: 'It's Time for Him to Be All in or All Out'

Raiders GM Mike Mayock makes a succinct statement on the Antonio Brown drama.

Gavin Evans2525 days ago
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Antonio Brown attends Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Sports

Jon Gruden Supports Antonio Brown in Helmet Dispute

"The helmet thing is a personal matter to him."

Xavier Hamilton2532 days ago
gruden hard knocks
Sports

The Best Potential Moments From the Raiders on 'Hard Knocks'

The Raiders are going to be on this season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' which means a whole bunch of crazy shit could happen.

Zach Frydenlund2593 days ago
Mike Mayock
Sports

Raiders Hiring NFL Network’s Mike Mayock as New GM

The Raiders are set to hire NFL Network personality/draft guru Mike Mayock to be their new GM.

Gavin Evans2755 days ago
Jon Gruden
Sports

Raiders Upset By Jon Gruden's Doublespeak After Amari Cooper Trade

Jon Gruden swore the Raiders weren't gonna trade Amari Cooper. Then, they did. Now his players are fed up with the two-faced way he's been coaching.

countcenci2823 days ago
Marshawn Lynch Raiders
Sports

Marshawn Lynch’s Before and After High School Photo Is Football’s Latest Meme

"Beast Mode" Marshawn Lynch's tough touchdown on MNF was the only bright spot in Jon Gruden's losing debut as the Raiders' new coach. However, photo ESPN show of Lynch in high school overshadowed everything else.

countcenci2866 days ago
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Khalil Mack.
Sports

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden on Khalil Mack Trade: He 'Didn't Want to Play Here'

“Obviously, Khalil Mack didn’t want to play here. That’s what’s being missed here," Gruden said.

Jose Martinez2867 days ago
Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders.
Sports

Jon Gruden Takes Swipe at Tom Cruise When Asked About His Contract

While telling Peter King that he's not making $100 million over ten years (as previously reported), new/old Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reveals that he's no fan of Tom Cruise.

Gavin Evans2888 days ago
Stephen A. Smith
Sports

Stephen A. Smith on Why Colin Kaepernick Hasn't Been Signed Yet: 'This Is All About the Dollars'

Stephen A. Smith shares his perspective on why Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Aaron C. Mansfield3014 days ago

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