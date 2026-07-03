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Jon Gruden Sues NFL, Roger Goodell for ‘Destroying' His 'Career and Reputation’ After Resigning Over Email Scandal
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging he was "forced to resign."
Keyshawn Johnson Rips Former Coach Jon Gruden Following Resignation: 'He's Always Been a Fraud to Me'
Keyshawn Johnson aired out his grievances towards his former head coach Jon Gruden, following his sudden resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Coach Jon Gruden to Resign Amid Criticism Over Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails
Additional email exchanges reportedly show Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spouted misogynistic and homophobic language over several years.
NFL Fans React to Randy Moss' Powerful Response to Jon Gruden Email Controversy
Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning when the panel discussed Jon Gruden's unearthed racist email.
Jon Gruden Apologizes for Racist Language Used to Describe NFLPA Head in Email
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has landed himself in hot water after a leaked email from 2011 surfaced in which he used racist language.
Raiders Fined $500K and Lose Draft Pick Over Latest COVID-19 Violations
The NFL comes down hard on the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden for being repeat offenders in violating COVID-19 protocols.
Raiders Assistant Coach Tricked Players Into Thinking Jon Gruden Had COVID-19
The Raiders wanted to show their players how real COVID-19 can be, so their assistant coach pretended that head coach Jon Gruden tested positive for the virus.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Approved of Antonio Brown's Use of Their Phone Conversation
"He goes: 'Wow. I love it. Loved it. Love it.'"
Raiders Woo Keelan Doss Back After He Opted to Stay on Jaguars Practice Squad Rather Than Return (UPDATE)
You know what they say about karma.
Raiders GM on Antonio Brown Helmet Drama: 'It's Time for Him to Be All in or All Out'
Raiders GM Mike Mayock makes a succinct statement on the Antonio Brown drama.
Jon Gruden Supports Antonio Brown in Helmet Dispute
"The helmet thing is a personal matter to him."
The Best Potential Moments From the Raiders on 'Hard Knocks'
The Raiders are going to be on this season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' which means a whole bunch of crazy shit could happen.
Raiders Hiring NFL Network’s Mike Mayock as New GM
The Raiders are set to hire NFL Network personality/draft guru Mike Mayock to be their new GM.
Raiders Upset By Jon Gruden's Doublespeak After Amari Cooper Trade
Jon Gruden swore the Raiders weren't gonna trade Amari Cooper. Then, they did. Now his players are fed up with the two-faced way he's been coaching.
Marshawn Lynch’s Before and After High School Photo Is Football’s Latest Meme
"Beast Mode" Marshawn Lynch's tough touchdown on MNF was the only bright spot in Jon Gruden's losing debut as the Raiders' new coach. However, photo ESPN show of Lynch in high school overshadowed everything else.
Raiders Coach Jon Gruden on Khalil Mack Trade: He 'Didn't Want to Play Here'
“Obviously, Khalil Mack didn’t want to play here. That’s what’s being missed here," Gruden said.
Jon Gruden Takes Swipe at Tom Cruise When Asked About His Contract
While telling Peter King that he's not making $100 million over ten years (as previously reported), new/old Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reveals that he's no fan of Tom Cruise.
Stephen A. Smith on Why Colin Kaepernick Hasn't Been Signed Yet: 'This Is All About the Dollars'
Stephen A. Smith shares his perspective on why Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.