Latest Stories
Malik Nabers Injury Update: When Will Giants WR Return?
The New York Giants’ star receiver went down with a season-ending ACL tear last September. Will he be ready to play Week 1 in 2026?
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz on His Return to Giants
OBJ remains a free agent, but there is increased talk that he could make his NFL comeback with Big Blue.
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Ravens, Writes Open Letter to Fans
Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to share a letter with Baltimore Ravens fans, as the former MVP revealed that he requested a trade on March 2.
Ravens Reportedly Consulted Military Official on Signing Colin Kaepernick
The Ravens reportedly consulted a military official while the team considered signing Colin Kaepernick.
John Harbaugh “Going Trump” on Immigration: “Build a Wall, It’s Not That Hard”
What was the Baltimore Ravens head coach trying to say here...?