Jharrel Jerome

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Boots Riley
Pop Culture

Boots Riley Announces He's Developing New TV Series 'I'm A Virgo' Starring Jharrel Jerome

Boots Riley has announced he's developing a new TV series, 'I'm a Virgo,' about a "13 ft. tall black man who lives in Oakland." Jharrel Jerome is set to star.

Gavin Evans2216 days ago
central park five
Pop Culture

Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Raymond Santana Open Up About the Central Park Jogger Case

Three of the Central Park Five opened up about how they're doing in the wake of the 'When They See Us' premiere.

Hannah Lifshutz2594 days ago
Jharrel Jerome attends the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel
Pop Culture

'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome Reflects on His Time Portraying Korey Wise

Jharrel Jerome talks his enlightening experience playing Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries on the Central Park Five, 'When They See Us.'

Khal2596 days ago
This is a picture of Jordan Peele.
Pop Culture

‘Moonlight’ Actor Believes 'Get Out' Will Be Snubbed at the Oscars, Thanks to Trump's America

'Moonlight' actor Jharrel Jerome isn't so sure 'Get Out' will win any Academy Awards, citing Trump's America as the issue.

tara mahadevan3101 days ago
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Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart "Complex Live"
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and "Moonlight" Star Jharrel Jerome on "Complex Live"

Watch Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and "Moonlight" Star Jharrel Jerome on "Complex Live"

Complex3199 days ago

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