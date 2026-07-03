Featured
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
Exclusive: Prime Video Unveils First Look Images and Teaser Trailer for Boots Riley's 'I'm a Virgo'
Complex has the exclusive first-look images for 'I'm a Virgo,' Prime Video's latest TV series written and directed by Boots Riley, and starring Jharrel Jerome.Karla Rodriguez
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'When They See Us,' here are the Emmy nominees we think should & will win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.Frazier Tharpe