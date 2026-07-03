Jesse Slayter

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This week's Hidden Gems? Pretty cotdamn stacked if we do say so ourselves. This holiday season has us working overtime, but we're not that lost to where we can't give you that heat. This week features a wide variety of sounds, from artistic themes and a bunch of new school updates of old(er) tunes to some enticing originals. All styles and flavors. Grab your magnifying glass and check these out.
androids
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd

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Music

Premiere: Jesse Slayter Cooked Up a Triumphant Remix of Hoodboi & Lido's "Palm Reader"

Jesse Slayter ups the ante with his new take on Hoodboi and Lido's collaboration "Palm Reader."

Khal3949 days ago
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Mad Decent Decks the Halls With "A Very Very Decent Christmas"

Trying to get turnt for Christmas? Mad Decent has you covered. Following up on their A Very Decent Christmas compilation from 2013 is A Very, Very Dec

khrisd4251 days ago
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The Weeknd - "Often (Wuki & Jesse Slayter Remix)"

It's easily one of the most remixed tunes you see being shared around these internets these days. The Weeknd is no stranger to being used on the remix

brenttactic4269 days ago
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Jesse Slayter & Wuki - "That's Right"

Talk of a "house revival" aside, I always like seeing acts we cover separately join forces and make something bigger collectively. For the latest sing

khrisd4362 days ago
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Download Jesse Slayter's 10K Bootleg EP

You know we love it when artists celebrate milestones with free music. Jesse Slayter's no different; he recently hit 10K followers on SoundCloud, and

khrisd4416 days ago
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Christina Perri - "Human (Jesse Slayter Remix)"

Unlike a lot of "music critics" and bloggers, I for one have zero problem admitting I love pop music. Whether it's panty-soaking dubsex like Krewella'

jakel4523 days ago
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Diplo - "Express Yourself (Gent & Jawns Remix) [Jesse Slayter Bootyleg]"

Jesse Slayter applies his winning ways to the Gent & Jawns remix of Diplo's already classic bounce track "Express Yourself." He twerks it up in this o

walmerc4546 days ago
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PREMIERE: Missy Elliott - "One Minute Man (Jesse Slayter & Saint Remix)"

Back in 2001, the infamous Missy Elliott called out all the men out there that… well lacked endurance in the sheets with the classic “One Minute M

alessr4610 days ago
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Bro Safari x UFO! x Jesse Slayter - "Beat It Up"

Trying to get turkey day turnt? Bro Safari, UFO!, and Jesse Slayter have the perfect cut for you. Entitled "Beat It Up," this 100BPM masterpiece is the perfect cut to set it off to. Word is that these three have been working on this cut for the last month, and feature a grip of samples in it (everything from Snoop Dogg to a horse), making this track just scream "fun." If your grandmother still has her hips, you might want to test out there stamina with this one.

khrisd4615 days ago
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Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You (ETC!ETC! x Jesse Slayter Remix)"

One of the biggest EDM anthems of the second half of 2013 just got a 100 BPM workout from a dude who blew up this year and another dude who's destined

brenttactic4623 days ago
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Download Lambo's "Ass Everywhere" Single

You got to preview it last week, but it's now available for free download: Lambo's "Ass Everywhere," which has been impacting the sets of your favorite DJs (and slaying the dancefloors you're stepping on) is available now for free download. It features fierce remixes from Jesse Slayter and Taste Tester, finding new ways to improve upon the source's Juicy J-driven instructions. Turn this one up loud, and see how quickly the ladies get crunk.

khrisd4748 days ago
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Preview Lambo's "Ass Everywhere" Single

Unless you've been living under a rock (or sleeping on some of the best DJs and mixes out there), you should've heard Lambo's "Ass Everywhere." The Ge

khrisd4753 days ago
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Jesse Slayter - "THA FLO"

Jesse Slayter is a superstar that hasn't quite been pulled up yet. He's one half of a group NEHON with an Australian producer named RATTRAPS. And his

nappy4754 days ago

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