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This week's Hidden Gems? Pretty cotdamn stacked if we do say so ourselves. This holiday season has us working overtime, but we're not that lost to where we can't give you that heat. This week features a wide variety of sounds, from artistic themes and a bunch of new school updates of old(er) tunes to some enticing originals. All styles and flavors. Grab your magnifying glass and check these out.androids
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.khrisd
Complex caught up with the superstar DJ at this year's Lovebox Festival.James Keith