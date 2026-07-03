Jen Harley

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Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Case

However, the 33-year-old 'Jersey Shore' star is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Joshua Espinoza2459 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Allegedly Told Jen Harley He Was Going to Kill Her During Dispute

An emergency protective order has been issued to prohibit Ronnie from getting anywhere near Jen.

Jose Martinez2470 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

Security Footage Shows Jen Harley Apparently Hiding From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro During Domestic Violence Incident

Ortiz-Magro was arrested Friday after he allegedly punched Harley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter.

Joshua Espinoza2477 days ago
ronnie
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Goes to Police After Bloody Fight With Jen Harley

The two have made headlines for similar reasons in the past, including last year's report of Ronnie getting dragged by Jen via automobile.

Trace William Cowen2751 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie's Girlfriend Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Him with Car

Jen Harley, the mother of Ronnie's child, has been booked for domestic violence at the Clark County Detention Center following the incident, which left Ronnie bloodied and bruised.

Joe Price2944 days ago
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