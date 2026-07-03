Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been trading shots ever since the former allegedly stole $80,000 worth of cash and other items from the latter in 2019.Joe Price
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YBN Nahmir, Almighty Jay, & Cordae, three friends with different personalities & styles, formed a rap crew & rose to fame. But what comes next?Shawn Setaro
Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium run brought surprise guests, iconic moments, and hours-long delays that tested fans' patience. We broke it all down plus ranked all three shows.Dimas Sanfiorenzo