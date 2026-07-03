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fifa 21 soundtrack
Sports

FIFA 21's New Soundtrack Features The Biggest Selection Of Grime & UK Rap Tracks To Date

This year's edition of the world's biggest football game includes the biggest selection of UK rap to date.

Jacob Davey2118 days ago

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