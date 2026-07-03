Jaydayoungan

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Latest Stories

JayDaYoungan attends FADER Fort 2018
Music

JayDaYoungan's Father Says Rapper Was Fatally Ambushed by 5 Gunmen

Just a few days after JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana, the late rapper's father has shared further details about the fatal shooting.

Brad Callas1448 days ago
Thumbnail for sister tribute to Jay
Music

JayDaYoungan’s Sister Mourns Rapper After Fatal Shooting: ‘No Way They Took You From Me Like This' (UPDATE)

Hours after JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, the Louisiana rapper's sister took to Instagram to pay tribute to her brother.

Brad Callas1450 days ago
JayDaYoungan has been fatally shot
Music

JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot in Louisiana

JayDaYoungan passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in Louisiana. The Bogalusa Police Department announced the tragic news in a social media post.

Abel Shifferaw1451 days ago
Jaydayoungan performs onstage during Pandora SXSW 2018
Music

JayDaYoungan Arrested in Georgia for Allegedly Attacking Woman

He posted a $1,320 bond for that charge, but the arrest notified authorities that JayDaYoungan had a warrant in Houston stemming from similar assault charges.

Xavier Hamilton2097 days ago
jaydayoungan
Music

JayDaYoungan Drops "38k" Diss Directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Crew

Watch the video for Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan's new diss track, "38k."

Joe Price2290 days ago
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