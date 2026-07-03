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JayDaYoungan's Father Says Rapper Was Fatally Ambushed by 5 Gunmen
Just a few days after JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana, the late rapper's father has shared further details about the fatal shooting.
JayDaYoungan’s Sister Mourns Rapper After Fatal Shooting: ‘No Way They Took You From Me Like This' (UPDATE)
Hours after JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, the Louisiana rapper's sister took to Instagram to pay tribute to her brother.
JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot in Louisiana
JayDaYoungan passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in Louisiana. The Bogalusa Police Department announced the tragic news in a social media post.
JayDaYoungan Arrested in Georgia for Allegedly Attacking Woman
He posted a $1,320 bond for that charge, but the arrest notified authorities that JayDaYoungan had a warrant in Houston stemming from similar assault charges.
JayDaYoungan Drops "38k" Diss Directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Crew
Watch the video for Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan's new diss track, "38k."