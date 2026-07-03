Jay Versace

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(L-R) DDG and Jay Versace.
Pop Culture

Jay Versace Disagrees With DDG’s Claim He 'Paved the Way' for Music Content Creators

Versace said that while he's "cool" with DDG, he disagrees with his recent claim.

Jaelani Turner-Williams377 days ago
meechy darko's single art for complex
Music

Meechy Darko Recruits Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak for "On God" Single

Produced by Jay Versace and Dot da Genius, the single will land on Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko's debut solo album 'Gothic Luxury' this month.

Joshua Espinoza1444 days ago
Doja Cat performing at Rolling Loud
Music

Doja Cat Wants to Make New Pop-Rap and Hip-Hop Albums Produced by Jay Versace and 9th Wonder

Doja Cat took to Instagram Live to say that she wants to make both pop-rap and hip-hop albums, with the latter produced by 9th Wonder and Jay Versace.

tara mahadevan1664 days ago

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