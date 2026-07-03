Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Reportedly Arrested and Hospitalized After Altercation With Cops (UPDATE)
Featured
Sports
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized on Wednesday after getting into an altercation with several police officers.Jordan Rose
23 Nike-endorsed players were able to customize their very own kicks for NBA Opening Week. Here are what they designed.Victor Deng
We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.Jacob Kramer
Irama got his big break in his first feature series with the Apple TV+ show 'Swagger,' inspired by basketball player Kevin Durant’s experiences.Marriska Fernandes