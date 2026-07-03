Jaxson Hayes

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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after dunking the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena
Pop Culture

Jaxson Hayes Wears ‘Druski Kirk’ ‘White Chicks’ Parody Shirt While Fishing

The shirt parodied the cover of 'White Chicks.'

Trey Alston54 days ago
Split image of Jaxson Hayes and Wizards mascot G-Wiz.
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Suspended One Game for Shoving Wizards Mascot G-Wiz

G-Wiz was pushed by Hayes during pregame introductions.

Jose Martinez163 days ago
SteveWillDoIt and Austin Reaves
Sports

SteveWillDoIt Says Austin Reaves Tried to Sleep With His Ex-Girlfriend, Calls NBA Player a 'Menace'

"Ur a menace to society and u need to be stopped," the YouTuber said in full.

tara mahadevan238 days ago
jaxson-hayes-charged-police-incident
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Hit With 12 Misdemeanor Charges Over Altercation With Police

New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes is facing 12 misdemeanor charges in connection with his altercation with police in Los Angeles last year.

Joe Price1635 days ago
Hayes arrest
Sports

Video Released of Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Saying 'I Can't Breathe' During July Arrest

The Pelicans center was arrested in July for resisting arrest. LAPD officers arrived at his home after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

Joshua Espinoza1784 days ago
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Jaxson Hayes
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Apologizes After Profanity-Laced Video Over Rising Stars Roster Snub

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie apologized after saying the "NBA can really suck my d*** for all I care."

Joshua Espinoza2359 days ago

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