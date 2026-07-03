Jamie Spears

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Britney Spears holding an award at a podium, wearing a sparkling dress with a plunging neckline
Music

Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship, Finally Regains Freedom

The pop superstar's lawyer confirmed on Friday that Spears can finally put the conservatorship case behind her.

Alex Ocho811 days ago

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