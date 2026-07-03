Jamie-Lynn Sigler

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Actors James Gandolfini and Jamie-Lynn Sigler attend the HBO Emmy after party at the Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding

'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.

Holly Riordan72 days ago
Jamie Lynn Sigler Says Her 'Sopranos' Years Were Her Biggest Struggle
Pop Culture

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About the Struggles Behind Her ‘Sopranos’ Fame

Behind Meadow Soprano’s rise, Sigler hid an eating disorder, a secret MS diagnosis, and a difficult marriage. Now, she’s telling the full story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
A woman in a light-colored suit poses at the Tribeca Festival.
Life

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Talks Hiding MS Diagnosis: 'Everything Was a Lie'

The actress opens up about hiding her diagnosis for years, saying ‘everything was a lie’ as she reflects on life with MS and leaving Hollywood behind.

Helen Storms86 days ago

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