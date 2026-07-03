Jamie Lee

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Latest Stories

Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a shiny green jacket and red sunglasses at an IMDb event
Pop Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)

The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.

taramhdvn715 days ago
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Pop Culture

Angela Bassett Felt 'Supreme Disappointment' After Oscars Loss for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Bassett was up for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, ultimately losing to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once'.

Jaelani Turner-Williams860 days ago
Eliza Dushku
Pop Culture

Two More Women Join Eliza Dushku In Accusing Stuntman Joel Kramer of Sexual Assault

Joel Kramer allegedly sexually assaulted two more women in addition to Eliza Dushku.

Victoria L. Johnson3104 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: 'Girl Code's' Jamie Lee Talks Twitter Pressure and What Jokes Work in Tennessee at Bonnaroo 2015

Chatting with stand-up comic Jamie Lee in a shower at Bonnaroo 2015—yep, nothing unusual about that.

Ross Scarano4052 days ago

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