Latest Stories
Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)
The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.
Angela Bassett Felt 'Supreme Disappointment' After Oscars Loss for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Bassett was up for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, ultimately losing to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once'.
Two More Women Join Eliza Dushku In Accusing Stuntman Joel Kramer of Sexual Assault
Joel Kramer allegedly sexually assaulted two more women in addition to Eliza Dushku.
Interview: 'Girl Code's' Jamie Lee Talks Twitter Pressure and What Jokes Work in Tennessee at Bonnaroo 2015
Chatting with stand-up comic Jamie Lee in a shower at Bonnaroo 2015—yep, nothing unusual about that.