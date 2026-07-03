Inez And Vinoodh

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Rihanna Poses on the Floor in a Sexy Bodice for the New Issue of "AnOther" Magazine

Rihanna will be featured on the Spring/Summer 2015 issue of "AnOther" magazine.

Joshua Espinoza4169 days ago
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Club Monaco Taps Famed Photography Duo Inez and Vinoodh for Its Spring 2015 Campaign

Club Monaco tap famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh for its Spring 2015 campaign.

Joshua Espinoza4207 days ago
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Photographers Inez & Vinoodh Guest Edit the New Issue of Aperture Magazine

The photography duo map their visual history for Aperture magazine.

Dhruv Sud4310 days ago
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Win a Signed Version of Inez and Vinoodh's Customizable "Pretty Much Everything" TASCHEN Book

The legendary photography duo have a new monograph showcasing "pretty much" all of their iconic work. Win it.

Cedar Pasori4610 days ago
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Lady Gaga Goes Nude in new ARTPOP Film Directed by Inez and Vindooh

The pop star drops a new short film directed

Dale Eisinger4620 days ago
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Lady Gaga Presents Work By Robert Wilson, Marina Abramovic, and Inez and Vinoodh at ArtRave

Gaga's ArtRave includes installations by famous artists.

Leigh Silver4632 days ago
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Rihanna Rocks a Mullet on the Cover of 032c by Inez and Vinoodh

A mullet has never looked so good.

andrewlasane4644 days ago
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Adriana Lima Covers GARAGE Magazine by John Baldessari and Inez and Vinoodh

There's a steamy 19-page spread to go along with it, too.

Cedar Pasori4700 days ago
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Inside Photographers Inez and Vinoodh's Stylish NYC Loft

Leave it to artists to have the best cribs.

Cedar Pasori4868 days ago
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Interview: Photographers Inez and Vinoodh Talk Abstraction, Context, and Their First Exhibition with Gagosian Gallery

Where they've been, where they're going, and advice for the up-and-comers.

Cedar Pasori4916 days ago
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Inez and Vinoodh Open First Exhibition With Gagosian Gallery in Paris

The photography duo moves their work further into the fine art realm.

Cedar Pasori4924 days ago
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Inez & Vinoodh Create Awesome Animation for Tumblr's GIF Festival

Great concept, brilliant execution.

Cedar Pasori5005 days ago

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