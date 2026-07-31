Life In Color

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Latest Stories

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Music

A Collection of Accidentally Sexual Photos From the Life In Color Tour

I can tell you the exact moment I realized these Life In Color pictures were suspect: during our look at all of the companies that SFX Entertainment h

khrisd4581 days ago
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Music

Watch The Aftermovie From Heroes x Villains' Set During Miami's Life In Color Tour

You have never seen me post an "aftermovie" for anything on our site. I hate the term, and frown at the way that festivals push off independent cinematographers in an effort to hoard content that they take months to release. If ever there was a time to drown myself in hypocrisy, this would be it, though.

nappy4586 days ago
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Music

Death Reported Outside of Life In Color in Detroit, With 15 People Hospitalized

While reports are sketchy, word from Michigan is that a dead body was found early Sunday morning outside of the Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace,

khrisd4603 days ago
2chainz lictour miami
Music

2 Chainz Will Be Headlining an EDM Show

File this under "hip-hop getting that EDM bread." Coming on the heels of Borgore putting out a song with the abominable Waka Flocka, ATL rapper 2 Chai

khrisd4666 days ago

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