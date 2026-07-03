Human Trafficking

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

German Police Say Viral Vinted Ads Purporting Child Trafficking are 'Fake'
Life

German Police Say There are 'Strong Indications' That Viral Vinted Child Trafficking Ads Are Fake

As France probes and Vinted bans accounts, German police urge users to stop sharing ‘evidence’ and report suspicious listings the correct way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Vinted App Under Investigation Over Alleged Links to Child Trafficking
Life

Viral Vinted Listings Spark French Probe Into Child Trafficking Claims

Inside the viral plush toy listings that sparked a police probe, TikTok panic and a fierce debate over whether the Vinted trafficking claims are real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Delta Air Lines Sued for $2.5M After Falsely Accusing Father of Sex Trafficking Daughter
Life

Delta Faces $2.35M Suit Over False Human Trafficking Report on Flight

A father comforting his daughter during turbulence allegedly triggered a trafficking report, armed officers and a $2.35M lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
NETHERLANDS - JUNE 01: Photo of Michael JACKSON; Michael Jackson performing on stage at the Amsterdam Aren
Music

Michael Jackson's 'Second Family' Share Details of Alleged Sexual Assault by Late Singer

The group of siblings previously denied sex abuse and once claimed that Jackson was "a target."

Complex Staff83 days ago
Jimmy Francois wearing a blue cap, sunglasses, and multiple gold chains, standing near a vehicle.
Music

NYC Rapper Bentley Bugz Arraigned on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Jimmy Francois faces charges that could bring a life sentence if he's convicted.

Mark Elibert128 days ago
Advertisement
Alexander Brothers Found Guilty on All Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial
Pop Culture

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty on All Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial

How 11 women’s testimony, dozens more reports, and a glam nightlife facade led jurors to convict the once-untouchable real estate power brokers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
A basketball passing through a hoop, with the net stretched, against a dark background.
Sports

College Basketball Program Scandalized Amid Allegations Assistant Coach Worked as a Pimp

The temporary assistant coach is facing 11 charges.

tara mahadevan134 days ago
ANTALYA, TURKIYE - (ARCHIVE): A file photo dated July 28, 2009 shows Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias performing at Antalya Konyaalt Open-Air Theater in Antalya, Turkiye.
Music

Julio Iglesias Denies Sex Abuse and Trafficking Claims: 'Completely False'

Two former employees of the singer allege that they were inappropriately touched by him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams181 days ago
Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees
Music

Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees

Legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by two former employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Rapper Cash Out with dreadlocks in a white and black shirt stands in front of a backdrop.
Music

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Hit With $40 Million Judgment in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Last year, the rapper was found guilty of rape and forcing women into prostitution in a RICO case.

Alex Ocho186 days ago
Advertisement
Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Admits to Smuggling Amidst Ongoing Controversies
Pop Culture

Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Reportedly Admits to Fuel Smuggling Amid Controversies

The fallout from the Miss Universe pageant continues as Raúl Rocha reportedly admitted to fuel smuggling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo210 days ago
Adult Film Mogul Sues U.S. Marshals Over Federal Prison Safety Concerns
Life

Adult Film Mogul Sues U.S. Marshals Over Federal Prison Safety Concerns

Michael James Pratt, former proprietor of GirlsDoPorn, was sentenced to 27 years for fraud, coercion, and sex trafficking.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Accused of Trafficking Drugs & Weapons
Life

Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Accused of Drug and Weapons Trafficking

Rocha is accused of being the head of a criminal organization that smuggles drugs and weapons from Guatemala to Mexico.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Tells Reporter ‘Quiet, Piggy’ in Response to Epstein File Questions

On Tuesday, the House passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act; the legislation will move on to the Senate before going to Trump.

tara mahadevan241 days ago
Aubrey O'Day attends Creators Inc Art Week & Celebrity Fashion Show at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on December 08, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida/BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sean Combs and Quavo attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Aubrey O'Day Says Fear of Retaliation From Diddy Caused Her to Carry a 'Butcher Knife'

The former Danity Kane member claimed that she had been followed by "unmarked cars."

Jaelani Turner-Williams318 days ago
Advertisement
estefans
Music

Gloria and Emilio Estefan Are Considering Suing Diddy Accuser Over Secret Tunnel Allegations

The couple were accused of having a human trafficking tunnel that connected their Miami home to Diddy's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams326 days ago
Two men speaking to a crowd of reporters holding microphones, with a neon light in the background.
Pop Culture

Andrew and Tristan Tate Charged With Rape and Human Trafficking in the UK

They will be extradited to the UK when their case in Romania wraps up.

Joe Price415 days ago
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Life

24-Year-Old Who Posed as Ohio High Schooler Claims He Was Trafficked From Venezuela

The man was enrolled into an Ohio high school with the use of false documentation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams421 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App