Latest Stories
German Police Say There are 'Strong Indications' That Viral Vinted Child Trafficking Ads Are Fake
As France probes and Vinted bans accounts, German police urge users to stop sharing ‘evidence’ and report suspicious listings the correct way.
Viral Vinted Listings Spark French Probe Into Child Trafficking Claims
Inside the viral plush toy listings that sparked a police probe, TikTok panic and a fierce debate over whether the Vinted trafficking claims are real.
Delta Faces $2.35M Suit Over False Human Trafficking Report on Flight
A father comforting his daughter during turbulence allegedly triggered a trafficking report, armed officers and a $2.35M lawsuit.
Michael Jackson's 'Second Family' Share Details of Alleged Sexual Assault by Late Singer
The group of siblings previously denied sex abuse and once claimed that Jackson was "a target."
NYC Rapper Bentley Bugz Arraigned on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges
Jimmy Francois faces charges that could bring a life sentence if he's convicted.
Alexander Brothers Found Guilty on All Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial
How 11 women’s testimony, dozens more reports, and a glam nightlife facade led jurors to convict the once-untouchable real estate power brokers.
College Basketball Program Scandalized Amid Allegations Assistant Coach Worked as a Pimp
The temporary assistant coach is facing 11 charges.
Julio Iglesias Denies Sex Abuse and Trafficking Claims: 'Completely False'
Two former employees of the singer allege that they were inappropriately touched by him.
Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees
Legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by two former employees.
Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Hit With $40 Million Judgment in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
Last year, the rapper was found guilty of rape and forcing women into prostitution in a RICO case.
Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Reportedly Admits to Fuel Smuggling Amid Controversies
The fallout from the Miss Universe pageant continues as Raúl Rocha reportedly admitted to fuel smuggling.
Adult Film Mogul Sues U.S. Marshals Over Federal Prison Safety Concerns
Michael James Pratt, former proprietor of GirlsDoPorn, was sentenced to 27 years for fraud, coercion, and sex trafficking.
Miss Universe Owner Raúl Rocha Accused of Drug and Weapons Trafficking
Rocha is accused of being the head of a criminal organization that smuggles drugs and weapons from Guatemala to Mexico.
Trump Tells Reporter ‘Quiet, Piggy’ in Response to Epstein File Questions
On Tuesday, the House passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act; the legislation will move on to the Senate before going to Trump.
Aubrey O'Day Says Fear of Retaliation From Diddy Caused Her to Carry a 'Butcher Knife'
The former Danity Kane member claimed that she had been followed by "unmarked cars."
Gloria and Emilio Estefan Are Considering Suing Diddy Accuser Over Secret Tunnel Allegations
The couple were accused of having a human trafficking tunnel that connected their Miami home to Diddy's.
Andrew and Tristan Tate Charged With Rape and Human Trafficking in the UK
They will be extradited to the UK when their case in Romania wraps up.
24-Year-Old Who Posed as Ohio High Schooler Claims He Was Trafficked From Venezuela
The man was enrolled into an Ohio high school with the use of false documentation.