Smuggling

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A man with a mustache wearing a black cap and a gray shirt stands outdoors in a shaded area.
Life

Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Pleads Guilty to Drug Smuggling and Conspiracy

El Mayo is one of the co-founders of the Sinaloa Cartel alongside El Chapo.

Joe Price325 days ago
Former online personality and rapper Taxstone.
Music

Taxstone Charged With Attempting to Smuggle Contraband Behind Bars

He is facing a sentence of ten years in prison if found guilty.

Joe Price496 days ago
A person with a wig being removed by someone wearing a police officer blue gloves, revealing hidden cocaine capsules underneath.
Life

Colombian Man Reportedly Arrested at Airport With Cocaine-Stuffed Wig Worth Over $10,000

Police say they stopped a 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle 220 grams of cocaine from Cartagena to Amsterdam.

Alex Ocho507 days ago
This is an image a sinking boat
Life

8 Dead After Suspected Smuggler Boats Crash on San Diego Coast

Police reports eight people dead after two alleged smuggling boats crashed off the coast of San Diego. The two vessels overturned Saturday night.

Starr Savoy1222 days ago
Amazon Prime Canada movie Sugar
Pop Culture

'Sugar,' A Canadian Movie About Quebec's 'Cocaine Cowgirls' Releases on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Original Sugar tells the tale of two Quebec women who were arrested for attempting to smuggle $30 million of cocaine on an Australian cruise ship.

Louis Pavlakos1337 days ago
Advertisement
Screenshot of fentanyl in Halloween candy
Life

12,000 Fentanyl Pills Disguised as Candy Seized at Los Angeles Airport

Authorities recovered 12,000 fentanyl pills at Los Angeles International on Wednesday morning. They were being transported in candy packages.

tara mahadevan1365 days ago
Image of the alleged drug smuggling tunnel
Life

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Found Running Over 1,700 Feet From Tijuana to San Diego

The secret entrance was located by San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing and featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity, and reinforced walls.

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago
Feds: Man smuggled 1,700 reptiles from Mexico, Hong Kong
Life

Man Charged With Smuggling More Than 1,700 Reptiles Into U.S.

California resident Jose Manuel Perez was arrested last month at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he was found with about 60 reptiles concealed under his clothes.

Joshua Espinoza1575 days ago
Dozens killed in migrant truck crash in Mexico
Life

At Least 55 Killed After Migrant Freight Truck Crashes in Mexico

Sources say more than 250 people were crammed into the truck when it crashed into the base of a pedestrian bridge. At least 52 people were injured.

Joshua Espinoza1679 days ago
Drug lord "Otoniel" smiling after being arrested
Life

Colombia’s ‘Most Feared’ Drug Lord ‘Otoniel’ Captured After Moving 73 Metric Tons of Coke Over a Decade

Dairo Antonio Usuga has been accused of sexually assaulting children, killing police officers, recruiting minors, and shipping cocaine to the U.S.

Brenton Blanchet1725 days ago
Advertisement
Trucker
Life

Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.

Gavin Evans1809 days ago
coke-shoes
Life

Woman Arrested in Atlanta Airport After Getting Caught Smuggling $40,000 Worth of Cocaine in Shoe Soles

CBP apprehended a woman in the Atlanta airport who smuggled in $40,000 worth of cocaine in the soles of her shoes after traveling to Jamaica.

tara mahadevan1898 days ago
Sirens on a German police car.
Life

German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies

Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.

Gavin Evans1900 days ago
JFK Airport ticketing/check-in
Life

Man Arrested at JFK Airport for Trying to Smuggle 35 Birds Under His Clothing Into U.S. for Singing Competitions

A man was arrested at JFK International Airport after he tried to smuggle 35 live finches, intended to be used in singing competitions, into the U.S.

Gavin Evans1905 days ago
Woman smuggled drugs in stomach.
Life

Woman in Brazil Arrested After Baby Bump Discovered to Be a Watermelon Full of Cocaine

Initially it was assumed the Brazilian woman was pregnant, but she was subjected to a search after authorities received a tip about a narcotics case.

Xavier Hamilton2053 days ago
Advertisement
cbp tunnel
Life

Longest Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Ever Found from Mexico to San Diego

The tunnel has a comprehensive rail/cart system, forced air ventilation, an elevator at the entrance, and a functional drainage system.

tara mahadevan2358 days ago
The seized painting 'Head of a young woman' by Picasso.
Life

Banker Gets Jail Time and $58 Million Fine Over Smuggled Picasso Painting

A banker was hit with jail time and a massive fine after a smuggled Picasso painting was found on his yacht.

Gavin Evans2373 days ago
weed
Life

Woman Caught With 9 Pounds of Weed in Phony Baby Bump

The woman—who was caught in Argentina—was charged with drug smuggling.

tara mahadevan2435 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App