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Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Pleads Guilty to Drug Smuggling and Conspiracy
El Mayo is one of the co-founders of the Sinaloa Cartel alongside El Chapo.
Taxstone Charged With Attempting to Smuggle Contraband Behind Bars
He is facing a sentence of ten years in prison if found guilty.
Colombian Man Reportedly Arrested at Airport With Cocaine-Stuffed Wig Worth Over $10,000
Police say they stopped a 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle 220 grams of cocaine from Cartagena to Amsterdam.
8 Dead After Suspected Smuggler Boats Crash on San Diego Coast
Police reports eight people dead after two alleged smuggling boats crashed off the coast of San Diego. The two vessels overturned Saturday night.
'Sugar,' A Canadian Movie About Quebec's 'Cocaine Cowgirls' Releases on Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime Original Sugar tells the tale of two Quebec women who were arrested for attempting to smuggle $30 million of cocaine on an Australian cruise ship.
12,000 Fentanyl Pills Disguised as Candy Seized at Los Angeles Airport
Authorities recovered 12,000 fentanyl pills at Los Angeles International on Wednesday morning. They were being transported in candy packages.
Drug Smuggling Tunnel Found Running Over 1,700 Feet From Tijuana to San Diego
The secret entrance was located by San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing and featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity, and reinforced walls.
Man Charged With Smuggling More Than 1,700 Reptiles Into U.S.
California resident Jose Manuel Perez was arrested last month at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he was found with about 60 reptiles concealed under his clothes.
At Least 55 Killed After Migrant Freight Truck Crashes in Mexico
Sources say more than 250 people were crammed into the truck when it crashed into the base of a pedestrian bridge. At least 52 people were injured.
Colombia’s ‘Most Feared’ Drug Lord ‘Otoniel’ Captured After Moving 73 Metric Tons of Coke Over a Decade
Dairo Antonio Usuga has been accused of sexually assaulting children, killing police officers, recruiting minors, and shipping cocaine to the U.S.
Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.
Woman Arrested in Atlanta Airport After Getting Caught Smuggling $40,000 Worth of Cocaine in Shoe Soles
CBP apprehended a woman in the Atlanta airport who smuggled in $40,000 worth of cocaine in the soles of her shoes after traveling to Jamaica.
German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies
Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.
Man Arrested at JFK Airport for Trying to Smuggle 35 Birds Under His Clothing Into U.S. for Singing Competitions
A man was arrested at JFK International Airport after he tried to smuggle 35 live finches, intended to be used in singing competitions, into the U.S.
Woman in Brazil Arrested After Baby Bump Discovered to Be a Watermelon Full of Cocaine
Initially it was assumed the Brazilian woman was pregnant, but she was subjected to a search after authorities received a tip about a narcotics case.
Longest Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Ever Found from Mexico to San Diego
The tunnel has a comprehensive rail/cart system, forced air ventilation, an elevator at the entrance, and a functional drainage system.
Banker Gets Jail Time and $58 Million Fine Over Smuggled Picasso Painting
A banker was hit with jail time and a massive fine after a smuggled Picasso painting was found on his yacht.
Woman Caught With 9 Pounds of Weed in Phony Baby Bump
The woman—who was caught in Argentina—was charged with drug smuggling.