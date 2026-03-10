Alexander Brothers Found Guilty on All Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial

According to The New York Times , after a five-week trial, jurors convicted Oren Alexander, Alon Alexander, and Tal Alexander of multiple federal charges tied to allegations that they drugged and assaulted women over more than a decade.

A federal jury in Manhattan has found the Alexander brothers guilty on all counts in a sweeping sex trafficking case that has drawn national attention.

The verdict was delivered on Monday, March 9, in Manhattan federal court, where the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts of the indictment. According to courtroom reports, the brothers reacted visibly as the foreperson read the verdicts aloud.

Tal Alexander lowered his head into his arms, while family members seated behind them appeared stunned. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni scheduled sentencing for August 6. The brothers, who have been jailed since their arrests in 2024, plan to appeal the decision, their attorneys said after the verdict.

The case marks a dramatic fall from grace for men who once held elite status in the luxury real estate world. Oren and Tal Alexander were widely known in the industry for high-end property sales and celebrity clientele during their time at Douglas Elliman before launching their own firm. Their brother Alon Alexander operated the family’s private security business.

Federal prosecutors argued that the brothers used their wealth, connections, and reputation in nightlife and luxury circles to attract women before assaulting them.

In a statement following the verdict, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the outcome highlights how trafficking crimes can occur in environments that appear glamorous on the surface. “The truth is sex trafficking and other federal sex offenses are present in many walks of life,” Clayton said, adding that cases like this often remain hidden or unreported.